Holy sit! This cushy office chair is just $45 (55% off): ‘Great for my bad back’

As I type this, I’m on my seventh hour of sitting on a not-so-supportive dining room chair. What I should probably be seated on? A chair that was actually designed for long-term sitting; one that was designed with ergonomics in mind, featuring lumbar support and a comfy cushion … some armrests would be nice too. In short, I’d be smart to swap my current seat for the Comhoma Office Chair — and I’d be a total genius to grab it while it’s on sale for a mere $45 (down from $100).

Need a butt- and back-friendly upgrade for your office as well? You’re not likely to do much better than this heavily discounted chair — keep scrolling to see why it belongs in your cart.

Amazon Been in a bit of a slump (literally)? Having a supportive yet comfortable work chair can help improve your posture while relieving pressure. Save $55 with coupon $45 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

It’s not uncommon to see similar chairs for twice the price (or more) of this one, which is currently on sale for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The white and black version is currently the most affordable at $45 (that’s 55% off), but you’ll still spend no more than $70 on the pink and all-black models.

Why do I need this? 🤔

While the reduced price of the Comhoma Office Chair alone warrants a standing (sitting?) ovation, you’ll be happy to know a lot of thought went into its design. Its curved shape is meant to conform to your back, while the base of the seat offers lumbar support to help take some pressure off. Hey, your job might cause a lot of stress, but your bum’s resting place shouldn’t!

Mesh backing allows for increased airflow and breathability for added comfort, and you’ll be able to recline and rock back at a customized angle that feels good to you. Prefer to sit cross-legged? Just flip up the armrests so they’re not in the way.

The lift function makes this chair ideal for people of smaller to medium heights, but tall readers, fear not! The chair also comes in a larger model (priced at $100). Both sizes can hold up to 300 pounds.

This office chair isn’t just back-friendly — it’s stylish too! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Amazon customers are sitting pretty and comfortably, thanks to this sleek chair.

Pros 👍

“This chair has made my work-from-home experience 1,000 times better,” raved one shopper. “It’s so comfortable and looks cute in my home office. It was super easy to assemble and I’ve had it for almost a year now, it’s still in great shape! … Great back support and I love the armrests.”

“What I like about it is the arms,” agreed another. “[With] a lot of other chairs, you can’t lean into the arms because it hurts or there’s a gap. I fully lounge into the arms of this with my legs crossed and it’s so comfy!”

“I’ve tried so many desk chairs and can never find one that’s comfortable,” shared a third. “I’m 76 years old and do a lot of crafts, so I spend a lot of time in my desk chair. This chair is the best I’ve ever had. It is very comfortable and great for my bad back. My 75-year-old sister put it together in about 30 minutes with my minimal help. Love this chair. Also, it looks nice too.”

Cons 👎

“The only con is that the fabric tends to move a bit (like pushes back a little) after long periods of sitting,” wrote a generally happy buyer, “but it’s not excessive. … It’s definitely comfortable for an 8- to 9-plus-hour workday. You can control the height a lot, my desk is very short and it fits under perfectly. I didn’t notice the rocking feature when I bought it, and I can say it’s mild, controllable and was a pleasant surprise.”

“One thing to keep in mind while assembling is to make sure you leave enough fabric in order to zip it back up on the arms when you’re screwing in the arms of the chair!” noted a final fan. “[That’s] a mistake I made, and now I can’t zip it up all the way, but [it] doesn’t bother me too much. Otherwise, the chair is stylish, super comfortable, [has] great back support and [is] sturdy!”

Amazon

Not quite what you’re looking for? Perhaps these are a better fit:

Amazon This high-tech chair boasts additional waist and neck support, as well as 3D adjustable arm rests that can move up, down, front, back and side to side. It’s only dipped lower than its current price once this year, so you’d be wise to grab it while it’s over $120 off. “The chair is comfortable and supportive, especially with the adjustable 3D armrests and lumbar support,” wrote a reviewer. “The mesh back keeps me cool and overall the design is sleek but sturdy. It was easy to assemble, and it rolls smoothly on the wheels.” Save $123 with coupon $277 at Amazon

Amazon And if aesthetics are of utmost importance, how sweet is this cushioned cutie? It doesn’t have armrests, but does feature a wider seat for criss-cross sitters, and we’ve yet to see it on sale for less than its current price. “I bought this chair to use when working from my laptop on the kitchen table at home,” explained a shopper. “Having that large seat available to sit cross-legged or just to have extra room is amazing! Very easy to assemble … and it was instantly soft and comfortable to sit down in. Everything looks high quality.” $100 at Amazon

