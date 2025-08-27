DA NANG, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the Ariyana Convention Centre in Da Nang, HorecFex Vietnam 2025 officially opened, launching Vietnam’s largest two-day exhibition and forum (August 26–27). The event features more than 55 in-depth sessions and groundbreaking technology showcases dedicated to the HORECA industry (Hotels – Restaurants – Catering Services).



HorecFex Vietnam 2025 Opens in Danang: A Global Gateway for Innovation, Technology & HORECA Trends

Organized by HorecFex Vietnam and the Vietnam Hotel Association, this year’s event attracts more than 3,500 participants, including leaders from government agencies, international experts, associations, investors, and over 500 leading enterprises. With this scale and impact, HorecFex Vietnam 2025 reaffirms its position as a premier annual forum for updating the latest trends and technological solutions in the HORECA sector.

HorecFex Vietnam 2025 also carries strategic significance for Da Nang. The event not only enhances the city’s image as a leading tourism destination in the region, but also reinforces its role as the central hub of Central Vietnam, balancing the leadership of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in the tourism sector. Furthermore, it provides a foundation for addressing sustainable management and operational challenges as the city expands following administrative mergers.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior government officials and industry leaders, including Mr. Luong Nguyen Minh Triet – Chairman of Da Nang City People’s Committee; Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh – Chairman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT); Mr. Tan Van Vuong – Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism; along with representatives of various departments, agencies, and provinces nationwide.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Quynh, Founder of HorecFex Vietnam, shared:

“HorecFex enters its second year with the goal of becoming a prominent annual event for Vietnam’s and the region’s Tourism – Hospitality industry. We are proud of the quality of this year’s forums, gathering more than 90 speakers and guests from 20 countries, including first-time voices in Vietnam from the US and Australia, as well as many leading international experts. Notably, 40% of the speakers are foreign experts and 40% are women – clear evidence of the diversity and inclusivity we pursue. Under the theme ‘The Way Forward,’ HorecFex 2025 not only affirms its role in connecting knowledge but also opens new pathways for the future of the industry. This strong attention also lays the foundation for us to start building the 2026 program with even more innovative and exciting content.”

HorecFex Vietnam 2025 also makes its mark with the largest-ever HORECA technology exhibition in Vietnam, showcasing solutions and equipment worth VND 42 billion (USD 1.7 million). This figure not only reflects significant investment but also highlights the organizers’ commitment to bringing the most advanced management and operational solutions closer to businesses.

Delivering the keynote, Mr. Nguyen Trung Khanh – Chairman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), stated:

“According to the 2024 Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI), Vietnam ranked 59th among 199 countries and territories. This result reflects remarkable efforts, yet also underscores critical tasks ahead: investing in tourism development, improving infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation, and applying science and technology. With the participation of leading domestic and international speakers and enterprises, HorecFex Vietnam 2025 will serve as a platform for connection, experience-sharing, and practical solutions to enhance competitiveness and drive Vietnam’s tourism breakthrough in a new era.”

Ms. Do Thi Hong Xoan – Chairwoman of the Vietnam Hotel Association, emphasized:

“Vietnamese tourism is entering a period of strong transformation. In the first six months alone, Vietnam welcomed 10.6 million international visitors (up 20.7% compared to the same period in 2024), served 77.5 million domestic travelers, and achieved total tourism revenue of VND 518 trillion. However, the tourism and hospitality industry is also entering a ‘new race’—requiring innovative thinking, flexible strategies, and decisive actions more than ever. At HorecFex this year, three pillars for Vietnam’s hospitality sector are clearly being defined for the coming period: (1) Technology – comprehensive digital transformation. (2) Sustainability tied to responsible tourism. (3) Redefining customer experience.”

Representing the host city, Mr. Luong Nguyen Minh Triet – Chairman of Da Nang City People’s Committee, expressed:

“Da Nang holds outstanding advantages in tourism resources and modern infrastructure. The city also leads the nation in the number of 4- and 5-star hotels, with many top international hotel management brands. However, to fully unlock development potential and create sustainable value, we need innovation, creativity, and close collaboration among many stakeholders—including state agencies, businesses, and technical partners from both domestic and international organizations. I believe HorecFex Vietnam 2025 is an excellent opportunity to connect, share experiences, and jointly develop breakthrough, strategic solutions to elevate service quality in the industry.”

Being chosen as the host city, Da Nang further consolidates its position as a leading conference and exhibition destination in the region. The event provides a platform for policymakers, businesses, and cross-sector experts in Hospitality, Restaurants, Catering, and Technology to exchange insights, while enhancing Da Nang’s competitiveness against other Asian destinations in an era of constant technological innovation.

As 2025 marks the final year of Vietnam’s 2021–2025 Socio-Economic Development Plan, HorecFex Vietnam is considered not only an industry-specific forum but also a practical bridge connecting enterprises, policymakers, and international experts. The event contributes to tourism growth goals, fosters innovation, and enhances service quality and visitor experiences through the adoption of the latest solutions and technology trends.

Alongside the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in promoting Vietnam’s tourism and maximizing the peak travel season, HorecFex Vietnam 2025 stands as a testament to practical collaboration and a driver of sustainable tourism development, making a positive contribution to Vietnam’s socio-economic growth.

PR Newswire is one of the official media partners of HorecFex Vietnam 2025.

Source