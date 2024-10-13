HOSKAR NIGHT PREMIUM NETWORKING EVENT IN MANILA – IT’S SHOWTIME IN THE PHILIPPINES ON 13 NOVEMBER

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The hospitality and real estate markets in Southeast Asia (SEA) are rapidly growing, fueled by economic development, and a growing middle class. Key countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines have seen opportunist investors eyeing upside market potential in the long run.

In the Philippines, the hospitality market continues to recover, with improvements in inbound tourism, mainly driven by South Korean market to beach destinations and business guests to Metro Manila. As a result, interest in the development of hotels, resorts and branded residences is growing significantly, with increasing interest into international brands to ensure superior project quality.

To support the region dynamics and facilitate business connections, HoSkar Night – the most vibrant networking event series in Asia – has been expanding its reach across different countries and will arrive in Manila on 13 November at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Recognized as the premier networking platform in the region, HoSkar Night is tailored for professionals in the hospitality and real estate sectors to connect with real estate developers, hotel owners, designers, general managers, senior industry leaders, technology specialists and forward-thinking entrepreneurs.

The upcoming event will be hosted on 13 November 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Manila. It will begin with a private industry seminar – HoSkar Talk – from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. During this session, industry experts will share market updates on branded residences, the luxury segment and the challenges faced by owners and developers in hotel development and design. Insights will cover operations, design, and property management. Additionally, there will be case studies from successful projects focusing on ultra-sustainability in modern living, lifestyle hotel models and the added value of F&B excellence. The HoSkar Night networking session will begin at 6:00 PM, where esteemed guests can mingle with industry peers, explore potential business partnerships and make valuable connections.

Due to the event’s exclusive nature and limited capacity, priority access will be granted to local developers, hotel owners, senior industry professionals and partners of the WeHub community.

Register now to join HoSkar Night in Manila on 13 November: https://hoskarnight.com/registration-manila/

WeHub, the organizer of HoSkar Night, will collaborate with best-in-class partners such as KMC Savills, T1 Project Management, Savills Hotels, Hyatt, Kohler, Accor, HBA, Radisson Hotel Group and Dewan Architects + Engineers for an extraordinary networking experience for industry professionals in Manila.

Following HoSkar Night Manila, a series of events is set to take place across the Asia-Pacific region and more events planned for 2025 including HCMC (March, July & November), Manila (April), Bangkok (May), Phnom Penh (June), Hanoi (October) and Dubai (November).

For more information about HoSkar Night in Manila and WeHub’s upcoming events, please contact: Host@wehubyou.com.

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub and organizes many event series, including Meet The Experts conference (MTE) and HoSkar Night networking event.

