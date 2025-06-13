HoSkar Night Returns to Ho Chi Minh City on July 10 — Southeast Asia’s Premier Hospitality & Real Estate Networking Event

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The region’s most dynamic and forward-thinking networking event, HoSkar Night, is returning to Ho Chi Minh City on July 10, 2025, bringing together visionaries, business leaders, and innovators from across the hospitality and real estate sectors as well as wellness industry, technology, marketing and retail.

This year’s edition, hosted at the vibrant New World Saigon Hotel, will revolve around the theme: “Reinventing Hospitality & Real Estate, New Trends”



Two Powerful Sessions: Knowledge Meets Networking

HoSkar Night events are divided into two key sessions:

1. Developers Seminar (4:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

An exclusive seminar featuring keynote presentations and interactive panels led by top-tier speakers from the hotel, restaurant, healthcare, and real estate sectors.

Key themes include:

Wellness in development

Technology & AI in real estate marketing

Marketing evolution

Branded residences and lifestyle hotels

The rise of the hostel model and travel nomads

F&B and entertainment-driven concepts

Developer’s panel discussion

The audience will include real estate & hospitality developers, investors, hotel owners, operators, hoteliers and designers gathering to explore trends and share high-level insights.

Mauro Gasparotti, Founder of HoSkar Night comments: “The upcoming Developers Seminar will dive into the trends reshaping real estate industry. From branded residences and lifestyle hospitality to nomadic travel and immersive concepts, the evening will offer a unique mix of learning, energy and new opportunities.”

2. Networking session (from 6:00 PM onward)

The night continues with Southeast Asia’s most vibrant networking event – a powerful blend of business, entertainment and creativity.

Attendees will enjoy:

A fashion-meets-real-estate runway show

Immersive lighting installations

Live bartending performances

A DJ set

Brand showcases designed to spark connections and collaborations

Unlike traditional mixers, HoSkar Night offers an immersive atmosphere that blends industry insights with social energy – making it a must-attend event for forward-thinking professionals.

Registration & Attendance

Due to limited capacity, attendance will be granted on a first-registered, first-served basis, with priority given to selected industry categories. Inquire now to secure your place: https://hoskarnight.com/registration-hcmc/

This immersive experience brought to you by WeHub, hosted by Kohler, in partnership with Radisson Hotel Group, Savills, HSBC and with collaboration from media partners including PR Newswire APAC, Travel Daily Media – TDM and WOWWEEKEND.

About HoSkar Night and WeHub

HoSkar Night is Southeast Asia’s leading event platform connecting stakeholders in the hospitality, real estate, and lifestyle sectors. It is known for blending high-level industry content with unique, curated networking experiences.

The 2025 HoSkar Night series will continue across Asia Pacific, with upcoming editions scheduled for:

Hanoi – October 1, 2025

– October 1, 2025 Manila – October 30, 2025 (TBC)

– October 30, 2025 (TBC) Dubai – November 27, 2025 (TBC)

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub and organizes many events, including the Meet The Experts conference (MTE) and the HoSkar Night networking event.

For more information about HoSkar Night in Bangkok and WeHub’s upcoming events, please contact: Host@wehubyou.com.

Media Contact:

Mauro Gasparotti

Founder, HoSkar Night | WeHub

welcome@wehubyou.com

www.hoskarnight.com

Thi Cao, thi@wehubyou.com

