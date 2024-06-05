Hot honeymoon destinations: Bora Bora, Bali and more tropical, international spots for couples

Have you always dreamed of a tropical honeymoon, full of sandy days at the beach with a cocktail in hand?

If so, these destinations are ones you might consider for your first trip after saying “I do.”

While there are plenty of places within the country offering tropical getaways for visitors, this guide is focused on international destinations you can head to for a vacation full of relaxation.

There’s plenty of beachy activities as well to mix into your trip.

Check out these eight international destinations that are popular among honeymooners.

Bora Bora is easily one of the most popular destinations for honeymooners.

Don’t let Bora Bora’s small size deceive you. It may only be six miles long and two miles wide, but there is plenty to do on a romantic vacation.

The tropical destination has a scenic dormant volcano at its center and is filled with luxury resorts.

The island in French Polynesia is known for its great snorkeling spots in beautiful water and nature-filled hikes.

You have likely come across photos displaying the breathtaking overwater bungalows you and your honey can stay at on a trip to Bora Bora.

The Four Seasons Resort is a famous one for visitors, where you can choose from multiple beachfront villas or overwater bungalows equipped with a private pool and balcony.

Beware that while Bora Bora is a beautiful destination, it is also an expensive one.

St. Lucia is full of exciting activities to keep you busy throughout your trip.

The Caribbean island is ideal for zip lining through the rain forest and epic hikes.

Don’t worry: You can also find plenty of beaches to lay down, relax and get a tan during your trip.

Jade Mountain Resort is one popular place to stay in St. Lucia. The romantic spot offers spectacular views of the island.

Another favorable honeymoon destination is Fiji.

Fiji is located about 1,300 miles from New Zealand’s North Island. There is plenty to do in Fiji, an archipelago made up of 333 islands.

While in Fiji, you can enjoy plenty of time at its beautiful beaches.

You can also choose to participate in water activities like paddleboarding, kayaking, jet skiing and surfing. You can even take a relaxing ride on a glass-bottomed boat to see marine life below.

To get a bird’s-eye view of Fiji, consider going on a helicopter tour to soak in all of its beauty.

Bali, known as “Island of the Gods,” has lots of ancient temples that will take your breath away.

The island is full of oceanfront resorts where you can stay to ensure you have easy access to the beach throughout your trip.

You’ll find tons of beach clubs and nightlife in Bali to keep the party going long after you’ve watched the beautiful sunset.

While visiting, don’t forget to visit one of Bali’s many breathtaking waterfalls, such as Tegenungan, Sekumpul or Gitgit.

The Amalfi Coast in Italy is widely considered to be one of the most breathtaking coastlines in the world.

The Amalfi Coast is full of charm and places to snap a cute picture of you and your spouse.

Go on a boat tour, attend a wine tasting or take a drive. The options for your travels are endless.

There are many places in Greece to go for a honeymoon. Santorini is one option.

Filled with whitewashed homes and beaches galore, Santorini is a picturesque destination unlike any other.

One famous place to go while in Santorini is Oia village, especially around sunset.

There are also black sand beaches in Santorini that will add a unique touch to your trip.

White sand beaches, scuba diving, snorkeling with manta rays and sea turtles, hammocks by the water — The Maldives has it all.

The Maldives is another location famous for its luxurious (and expensive) overwater bungalows.

There are plenty of romantic touches to add to your vacation to The Maldives, like a beachfront dinner at sunset and a relaxing trip to the spa to help you wind down.

With an average temperature of 80 degrees, Turks and Caicos is a tropical paradise.

The British Overseas Territory is split into two island groups, the Turks Islands and Caicos Islands.

Providenciales is the most popular island in Turks and Caicos. Grand Turk is another visited by many.

Turks and Caicos is great for hours of pure relaxation with beautiful beaches like Grace Bay Beach on Providenciales or action-packed days with water activities like kiteboarding, wakeboarding and parasailing.

