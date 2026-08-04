HOTELEX Shenzhen 2026 Open Hosted Buyer Programme for Global Hospitality and Foodservice Buyers

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As businesses continue to strengthen sourcing and partnership strategies across Asia, HOTELEX Shenzhen 2026 is inviting international buyers to join its Hosted Buyer Programme, connecting them with suppliers across the Greater Bay Area—China’s leading hospitality and foodservice region.

Taking place from 13–15 October 2026 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, HOTELEX Shenzhen 2026 will bring together 2,500+ exhibitors and 150,000+ professional buyers across the hospitality and foodservice supply chain. Designed for distributors, importers, wholesalers, retailers, franchisers and other qualified buyers, the Hosted Buyer Programme helps participants make the most of their visit through pre-arranged business meetings and dedicated buyer services.

Rather than spending valuable time searching the exhibition floor, Hosted Buyers will be matched with exhibitors based on their sourcing interests and business objectives. The programme is designed to support more focused conversations, helping buyers discover new products, identify reliable suppliers and build long-term business relationships.

Qualified Hosted Buyers will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including shuttle bus services between the hotel and the exhibition venue, access to the Hosted Buyer Lounge with refreshments, participation in business matchmaking sessions, and opportunities to attend industry forums and networking activities throughout the exhibition.

Located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen serves as a strategic gateway to China’s hospitality and foodservice industry and the broader Asian market. Positioned at the heart of one of the world’s most vibrant economic regions, HOTELEX Shenzhen provides an international platform where global suppliers and professional buyers connect, exchange insights and explore new business opportunities across the hospitality and foodservice value chain.

Connect to China, Develop in HOTELEX.

Applications for the Hosted Buyer Programme are now open.

To apply or learn more, please contact:

Lizzy.Chen@imsinoexpo.com .

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