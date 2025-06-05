How to watch the 2025 Belmont Stakes: Start time, channel, Journalism and Sovereignty post positions and more

It’s almost time for the 157th Belmont Stakes, the final jewel in the Triple Crown. There will be no Triple Crown winner this year, after Sovereignty sat out of the Preakness Stakes, giving way for the previous favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, Journalism, to win Preakness. Both Sovereignty and Journalism will be racing in the 2025 Belmont Stakes this Saturday, June 7, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Race-day coverage will begin as early as 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1, and as early as 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Are you ready to switch over from drinking Black-Eyed Susans to Belmont Jewels? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Belmont 157 this weekend, including how to tune in without cable, Belmont Stakes odds and more.

How to watch the 2025 Belmont Stakes:

Date: Saturday, June 7

Coverage start time: 10:30 a.m.

Post time: 7:04 p.m. ET

Location: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, New York

TV channel: Fox, FS1

Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, more

When is the Belmont Stakes 2025?

The third jewel of the Triple Crown will be held this Saturday, June 7.

What time is the Belmont Stakes on?

Coverage of the 157th Belmont Stakes will begin on race day as early as 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1. Then, at 2:30 p.m. ET, coverage will also start on Fox. The race post time is set for 7:04 p.m.

2025 Belmont Stakes channel:

The Belmont Stakes will air on Fox with additional coverage and special pre-race coverage airing on FS1.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes without cable:

2025 Belmont Stakes TV schedule:

Friday, June 6

11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

5-6 p.m.: Belmont Stakes Festival Friday (Fox)

6-7 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

7:30-8 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

Saturday, June 7

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

2:30-4 p.m.: Belmont Stakes Festival Saturday (Fox)

4-6:30 p.m.: Belmont Day on Fox (Fox)

4-6:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Belmont (FS1)

6:30-7:30 p.m.: The Belmont Stakes (Fox)

6:30-7:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Belmont Stakes (FS1)

7:30-8:15 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

How long is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes race distance measures 1.5 miles. As far as time goes, every horse and rider is likely looking to beat the course record of 2:24 (held by Secretariat).

2025 Belmont Purse: How much is the Belmont Stakes prize money?

This year, the winner of the Belmont Stakes will receive a portion of $2 million.

2025 Belmont horse post positions and morning line odds:

1. Hill Road (10-1)

2. Sovereignty (2-1)

3. Rodriguez (6-1)

4. Uncaged (30-1)

5. Crudo (15-1)

6. Baeza (4-1)

7. Journalism (8-5)

8. Heart of Honor (30-1)

2025 Kentucky Derby winner:

Sovereignty won the 2025 Kentucky Derby, beating out Journalism, the horse pegged as the favorite to win.

2025 Preakness Stakes winner:

Journalism won the 2025 Preakness. The win, paired with Sovereignty not running in the Preakness, squashed any hopes of a Triple Crown in 2025.

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown is made up of the big three 3-year-old thoroughbred horse races: the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Only 13 horses have ever won a Triple Crown. The last was Justify in 2018.

More ways to watch the Belmont Stakes live without cable:

