HUAWEI AppGallery Returns to Thailand Game Show 2024 with Exciting Lineup of Activities and Rewards to Game Lovers

BANGKOK, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The largest gaming exhibition in Southeast Asia is happening now! HUAWEI AppGallery is thrilled to announce its return to the Thailand Game Show at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (Booth E2) from today until 20 October. With the aim to provide participants with an exceptional gaming experience that can enjoy with family and friends.

Get ready to join the gaming extravaganza with HUAWEI AppGallery which partnered with its esteemed game partners to offer participants an unforgettable gaming experience. AppGallery booth featured a variety of popular games, including the new Action RPGs, “Dungeon Hunter 6: Awakening” and “STARSEED: Asnia Trigger”. MMORPGs like “Ragnarok: Rebirth” and “Soul Land: New World”. The casual games “Legend of Mushroom”, “Potato Hero” and “League of Puzzle” and the popular battle royale “PUBG MOBILE”. HUAWEI AppGallery offers participants a gaming wonderland with various exciting activities and giveaways.

HUAWEI AppGallery is delighted to have Ploychompoo, the game ambassador of the Soul Land: New World as a special guest at AppGallery booth, adding another layer of excitement to the event. Ploychompoo will demonstrate the game and have interactive sessions with the participants. To create a more lively atmosphere, HUAWEI AppGallery has arranged a series of engaging activities, thrilling tournaments and invited more than 20 popular KOLs, talented Cosplayers, and VTubers to engage with the participants. During the event, participants have the opportunity to team up with their favourite influencers and compete for glory in interactive activities or tournaments. This is aligned with the mission of HUAWEI AppGallery to develop a “Play Together” community at Thailand Game Show 2024.

To fully immerse participants in the world of games, HUAWEI AppGallery offers nine interactive on-ground game missions in addition to engaging popular influencers to create an exciting atmosphere. After completed the game missions at the AppGallery booth, participants can collect limited edition merchandise such as paper bags, A4 folders, stickers, phone lanyards and more.

HUAWEI AppGallery at Thailand Game Show 2024 ensures every participant has a great time enjoying high-quality games available on the platform. With engaging activities, exclusive merchandise and exciting interactions with favourite gaming influencers, HUAWEI AppGallery made Thailand Game Show 2024 unforgettable experience for gamers of all ages.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to “Play Together” with HUAWEI AppGallery at Thailand Game Show 2024. Visit AppGallery at E2 to experience the latest and engaging mobile games, participate in captivating activities and meet your favourite KOLs, Cosplayers and VTubers now!

About HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on Huawei smartphones, featuring curated apps across various categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges.

