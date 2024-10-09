Hurricane chaser in Florida says Milton prompted ‘race’ for residents to evacuate

Storm chaser Mike Boylan of Mike’s Weather Page has been chasing extreme weather since 2020, traveling to six different states.

His latest chase, Hurricane Milton, hits close to his heart as he is a Florida native.

Boylan told Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview, “To me, it’s sad. You get kind of numb to the idea of living here that it can’t happen. And Helene was a rude wake-up call. Maybe that really got people fired up in a weird way.”

HURRICANE MILTON EVACUATIONS IN FLORIDA: WHAT TO PACK AHEAD OF THE STORM

He is currently in the Tampa Bay region, in Oldsmar, and says Hurricane Helene recently devastated the area and Milton may be worse.

“I’ve got a debris pile behind me just littered with debris for miles and miles and miles. And it’s the same scene up and down to all of the Tampa Bay region. This is one story of many, of course, that’s unfolding. And it’s just it’s sad for these folks, they lost everything. Now dealing with possibly a higher storm surge,” he said.

HURRICANE MILTON LEADS TO CRUISE SHIP PASSENGERS BEING AIRLIFTED TO SAFETY

On Monday, Hurricane Milton strengthened from a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 5 hurricane with winds predicted to reach 180 mph, FOX Weather reported.

The National Hurricane Center warns that Milton poses an “extremely serious threat” to Florida with life-threatening impacts.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Boylan said he’s noticing an increase in traffic on roads as people rush to evacuate the Sunshine State.

“I sense a little panic, a race. Because the storms will be here tomorrow night. A lot of a lot of plywood and trucks. A lot of people [are] still evacuating, boarding up, [a] familiar sight living in Florida,” said Boylan.

He said residents should listen to officials and leave zones where evacuations have been mandated.

“Being a Floridian, Floridians are stubborn, some of us. Seeing now I was just up there for Helene and seeing ground zero up there, what we got here with a storm 100 miles away, the surge in our area, tens of thousands of homes are flooded right now in our Tampa Bay region.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Now, you add to that, you take it seriously. I mean, you can’t run. Most hurricane deaths are water related. And now we’ve got a flood risk that’s inland with this rainfall. And then we got a surge it,” said Boylan.

Boylan said he feels Milton “in the air,” sharing that the heat is a sign that he experienced during Hurricane Ian in 2022 and in other storms.

He said the worst Hurricane he has tracked was Ian, with Beryl in Texas being the second-worst as a Category 1 storm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Now that it’s my turf, it’s different. When I storm chase in Louisiana, there’s a one-way road, and it’s in and out. I don’t know where the heck I’m going. This is my turf. So, I’ve lived for this moment,” said Boylan.

Source