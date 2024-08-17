HYPERLIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND SUNSTRONG ENTERTAINMENT FORGE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ELEVATE EVENTS AND NURTURE TALENT

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HyperLive Entertainment and SunStrong Entertainment are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership that aims to elevate events to new heights, providing incredible opportunities for talented individuals to shine and build their personal brands. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the entertainment industry, uniting two powerhouses dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences and nurturing emerging talent.

This partnership presents individuals with passion, talent, and drive an exceptional chance to become the next star in the entertainment industry. With numerous upcoming events, emerging talents will have ample opportunities to be discovered and begin their journeys in entertainment. Audiences and aspiring artists alike should stay tuned for the exciting projects on the horizon.

HyperLive Entertainment, owner of the licensed Over-The-Top (OTT) platform HyperLive TV, is at the forefront of digital and live entertainment, known for its cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences. Specializing in live streaming and interactive media, HyperLive connects talent with global audiences, creating unforgettable moments and opportunities for rising stars.

SunStrong Entertainment, founded by entrepreneur, Mr. Jment Lim, is renowned for its innovative productions and dedication to nurturing talent. With a diverse portfolio spanning music, film, and live events, SunStrong consistently delivers top-tier entertainment experiences to audiences worldwide.

The synergy between HyperLive Entertainment and SunStrong Entertainment promises to revolutionize show production and talent development. This partnership will provide regional platforms for influencers, beauty queens, and performing arts talents to gain significant exposure and opportunities to build their personal brands.

As the Major Supporting Partner of the recently completed Miss World Beauty With A Purpose Tour in Sabah, SunStrong Entertainment played a crucial role in supporting various charity activities. These activities were participated in by Mrs. Julia Morley CBE, CEO and Chairman of the Miss World Organization, the reigning Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova, and Miss World Malaysia 2023 Saroop Roshi, and were aimed at aiding underprivileged individuals, children in need, and disadvantaged families. Committed to the mission, SunStrong generously donated RM 50,000 to support Yayasan Nur Jauhar’s charity initiatives. The cheque presentation ceremony was held at the Sabah State Palace, with Guest of Honour Yang Amat Berbahagia Toh Puan Datuk Seri Panglima Hajah Norlidah Binti Tan Sri R.M Jasni, The Consort of The Head of State of Sabah and Adviser to Nur Jauhar Foundation, along with Brig Gen Datuk Haji Al Hambra Tun Juhar, Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative House and Chairman of Nur Jauhar’s Foundation.

Upcoming collaborative events include the Miss Grand Malaysia 2024 Grand Finals, co-organized by both companies and scheduled for 22 August 2024 at the Galaxy Banquet Hall, HGH Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur. The event will feature the reigning Miss Grand International 2023, Luciana Fuster, as a special guest, elevating the pageant to new heights and attracting global attention.

Later this year, HyperLive Entertainment will host its inaugural HyperLive TV Influencer Festival and Awards in Sabah. This event will bring together content creators and influencers from across Asia, featuring a phygital livestream festival, networking sessions, influencer workshops, and an awards ceremony. As the Main Presenter, SunStrong Entertainment will work with HyperLive to nurture talent and connect businesses with regional content creators and livestreamers.

Towards the end of the year, HyperLive Entertainment will produce the highly anticipated Miss World Malaysia Grand Finals in Sabah. This event will be produced as a six-episode reality series, showcasing the finalists’ talents. SunStrong Entertainment will again be the Main Presenter, providing new opportunities for the beauty queens to venture into the entertainment industry.

Dr. Sean Wong, CEO of HyperLive Entertainment, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with SunStrong Entertainment to bring our events to greater heights. This collaboration will open doors for countless talented individuals, providing them with platforms to shine and make a significant impact. Together, we will nurture the next generation of stars.”

Mr. Jment Lim, Founder of SunStrong Entertainment, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “SunStrong Entertainment is excited to join forces with HyperLive Entertainment. Our shared vision of supporting and developing talent aligns perfectly, and we look forward to making a positive difference in the entertainment industry. Through our collaborative efforts, we aim to inspire, uplift, and provide unparalleled opportunities for emerging talents.”

