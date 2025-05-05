I have dry skin 24/7 — this $15 cream takes me from scaly to glowy in seconds

I was “blessed” with a scaly complexion all year round — yes, even in summer. Add in the dehydrating effects of having the AC on full blast, and the dryness factor shoots way up. While having sandpaper-like skin is frustrating, I’m here to tell you that, yes, you can achieve a dewy finish with the right products, and celeb-favorite Weleda Skin Food is my ride-or-die. At just $15, it’s super budget-friendly and — I’m not exaggerating — it hydrates my dull, flaky skin in seconds, leaving it glowing.

I first learned about Weleda Skin Food on (where else?) good old TikTok. From Julia Fox of Uncut Gems to Rhode skin care founder Hailey Bieber, celebrities on the app can’t get enough of this ultra-moisturizing cream. Even Julia Roberts, the queen of glowy skin, swears by the stuff — and for good reason.

Packed with plant extracts like rosemary, chamomile and pansy, along with sunflower and sweet almond oils, this top-selling (as in, over 10,000 tubes purchased this month) moisturizer lives up to its name — it is, essentially, food for your skin. Its creamy, hydrating formula has a moisture-locking beeswax and botanical oil base to help hydrate rough, thirsty skin, leaving it more radiant. This 100-year-old product also eschews parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances and preservatives, and it’s certified natural by Natrue, an international natural and organic cosmetics association.

Thanks for the glow-up, Weleda! (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

Testing it out

The first time I used Weleda Skin Food, I was worried it would feel too heavy on my skin. It has a very thick, rich texture, and the TikTok videos I’d watched advised using it sparingly. That said, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it didn’t feel heavy at all when applied in moderation, and I was instantly enamored of its light, citrusy scent. I was also blown away by how dramatically different my skin looked just moments after slathering it on.

You know how some people have skin that literally glows? That looks impossibly fresh and hydrated? That’s how my eczema-prone skin appeared (and felt) as soon as it was graced with this cream. It had just the right amount of shimmer without looking greasy, and I couldn’t believe how quickly my skin went from dragon-like to dewy. Most impressive of all? It kept my skin’s flakiness in check all day.

Versatility

Though this cruelty-free product is excellent for softening particularly bumpy patches — think elbows, knees and hands — I love using it on my face as a makeup primer. If you have sensitive skin or are prone to clogged pores, you may want to tread lightly, but I find that its ever-so-slightly tacky texture provides just the right amount of grip for my foundation to cling to. I hate the feeling of having products pile up on my face, especially during the warmer months, so having a two-in-one moisturizer and primer is a home run in my book. It’s also effective at keeping my concealer from caking under my eyes, which alone makes it worth the price.

I haven’t tried it on my hair, but the brand claims it can also be used to help smooth frizziness and moisturize dry ends — and I wouldn’t doubt it. I’ve also worn it alone without makeup because it makes my skin look better than any other product ever has. Where has this been all my life?

One thing to note is that the cream does contain lanolin, which is derived from wool. This ingredient can help condition and moisturize dry skin, but you’ll want to avoid it if you have a wool allergy. I mentioned that this product doesn’t contain synthetic fragrances, but it does have a fragrance, albeit one derived from natural essential oils. If you experience irritation from products with any sort of fragrance, you might consider testing it on a small patch of skin first — a good rule of thumb when using anything on your skin for the first time.

A little Weleda goes a long way. (Britt Ross/Yahoo)

What other fans are saying

With over 25,000 five-star ratings, Weleda Skin Food is a bona fide hit with Amazon shoppers.

“At 60-plus, my face is drier than ever before, and after years of using luxury brands, I tried experimenting with new products,” explained a convert. “I love this! It makes my skin soft and smooth. Even looks great under a tinted moisturizer. No more dry, flaky spots!”

“After years of consistent use, I have softened the sun damage/wrinkles on my old-white-lady chest,” shared a longtime slatherer. “I am able to use [it] around my eyes without a problem. I am allergic to every facial moisturizer I have ever tried except for this one.”

“This product is very thick and nourishing,” shared a third. “It usually takes very little to cover and moisturize my face and neck. One tube lasts me up to six months. I have no issues with applying makeup over it or just powder. It will give a definite shine to your face until thoroughly absorbed, so I usually prefer to just put a bit of translucent powder on my forehead and T-zone.”

“The scent can be a little overpowering for those who have a delicate nose,” admitted a mostly satisfied shopper. “I absolutely love this face moisturizer, it is the best hydrating product for my skin.”

“Keep in mind that this is a very thick moisturizer, and you may not like that if your skin isn’t dry,” heeded a final fan. “For dry skin, it’s amazing.”

Psst: Here’s the also-affordable lotion I use for the rest of my body:

Amazon My dermatologist recommended this unassuming moisturizer a few years ago, and I haven’t looked back. I’ll be the first to admit that it doesn’t have the sexiest packaging. But while it might not come in a sleek tube or have a trendy pastel design, it works — and when your skin’s as flaky and red as mine, especially during the colder months, that’s what matters. Plus, it has a nifty pump that keeps the product from getting under your nails, and the massive tub will last for-ev-er. This lotion was specifically formulated for sensitive skin. It’s free of irritants, including dyes, fragrances, lanolin and parabens, and in spite of its rich texture, it’s noncomedogenic, meaning it’s unlikely to clog pores. Its short list of ingredients includes sorbitol, which is like a moisture magnet that transfers water from the air to your skin; cetearyl alcohol, a milder alcohol that helps soften and soothe; and propylene glycol for boosting moisture retention. It even has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance, which is only awarded to products that have been thoroughly tested. Check out my full Vanicream review for more. $14 at Amazon

