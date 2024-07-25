‘I love the forgiving fit’: This flowy button-down shirt is on sale for $24

The best pieces of clothing are the ones that’ll take us from season to season — you get more bang for your buck that way. Bonus points if they’re timeless, versatile and affordable. Well, we’ve found one such garment that checks off all the right boxes: the Hotouch Button-Down Shirt. Wear it as a breezy layer over a tank on cooler summer nights; under a fall sweater, it gives you some face-framing color and polish. This is one essential that belongs in everyone’s wardrobe, and the fact that it’s on sale at Amazon means you can stock up on multiple colors.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At just $24 (with the on-page coupon), this is close to as low as we’ve ever seen this 100% cotton top (it briefly dipped to $20 for Prime Day). Plus, there are endless ways you can style it, so it’s like getting multiple shirts in one. Wear it under a sweater vest or blazer, pair it with jeans and a light jacket … the limit does not exist. It’s long enough to wear with leggings (it covers the bum) and is super easy to dress up with a chunky necklace or printed scarf.

Why do I need this? 💬

The Hotouch Button-Down Shirt is all cotton, which gives it a breathable, lightweight feel. It can even be worn as a beach cover-up (use the pocket for your sunglasses), and it won’t bulk you up under your winter coat once the temps drop. It has a relaxed boyfriend cut — a trendy oversized look. And let’s take a moment to admire the drop-shoulder sleeves. They’re the perfect length for a casual, cool, rolled-up look.

This top comes in sizes S-XXL and an impressive 29 colors and prints (practically all are on sale), so you’re sure to find at least one that suits your aesthetic.

Reviewers have deemed this button-down shirt “perfect” and “versatile.” (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 3,200 Amazon customers say this top has the magic (Ho)touch.

Pros 👍

“I love the forgiving fit and the colors,” raved one fan. “This shirt can be tucked, untucked, belted or tied. It can be a cover-up, worn with a shirt underneath and left unbuttoned or worn with leggings, shorts … needless to say, I’m having fun with this shirt and have hopes it will last a long time, as it appears sturdy and well made.”

Another enthusiast called it the “perfect long-sleeve button-up for fall,” while a third shopper wrote, “I love the look! Wore a tank underneath and it was perfect for a chilly morning and warmer afternoon, since the sleeves roll nicely. It is now one of my favorite shirts!”

“Lightweight and comfortable, this is a perfect top to wear with shorts, leggings and capris,” swooned a buyer. “Love the slightly oversized fit without being baggy. [The] fabric is soft and looks like a much more expensive blouse.”

Cons 👎

Several reviewers weren’t fans of the looser fit. “I love the color and fabric, but it runs very large,” said a reviewer.

“The one negative thing I have to say is that it wrinkles easily, but besides that, I think it’s great,” wrote a generally satisfied shopper. “It goes great with anything, I love it with a simple pair of jeans, but it pairs well with a skirt or a dress!”

