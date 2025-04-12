I shop for a living — these are the style deals I’m eyeing this weekend, starting at $8

It doesn’t get much easier or breezier than this flowy top, which resembles the classic boyfriend shirt, but with pretty ruching at the cuffs. It comes in a bevy of stripes, but if you prefer solids, you can opt for a handful of those as well. And oh yeah: This bestseller’s down to its best price of all time.

“I love this blouse, and my husband, who rarely comments on fashion type things said he loved this shirt,” wrote a rave reviewer. “It gives me that men’s look vibe, but is way cuter and more feminine. I wear it with a half tuck and think it is very flattering, and I love the gathered sleeves. I get compliments on it every time I wear it, and consequently always feel good wearing it.”