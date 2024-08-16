I’m a home editor who adores plush towels, and these Target finds — down to $10 each — are my all-time favorites

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I take ‘me time’ pretty seriously. After all, we’re limited to 24 hours in a day (much less when you subtract work, housework and, if you’re lucky, sleep) and a hot shower is one of the few indulgences I can count on throughout the week. All that to say I was pretty jazzed to discover that Target has a limited-time deal on one of my favorite bathroom luxuries. Read on to discover what makes Threshold’s Spa Plush Bath Towels so great — and snag them for an additional 30% off with a special Target Circle deal through August 17.

Target These elevated essentials — available in 10 shades — rival the premium quality you’ll find from higher-end brands. $10 at Target

Why is this a good deal?

At their regular price of $14, Threshold’s Spa Plush Bath Towels are already a steal, going for a fraction of what high-end competitors charge for towels of equal — or even lesser — quality. But thanks to a Target Circle deal, you can scoop them up for less than $10 a piece, or under $40 for a set of four. You can also save an extra 5% on top of that if you use a Target RedCard.

Why do I need this?

I consider towels a worthy investment; an everyday staple that proves its value with regular use. And Threshold’s Spa Plush Bath Towels in particular are a cut above the rest (even premium competitors), made from ultra-thick, soft yet durable 100% terry cotton — with narrow dobbies and a modern style — that feels like a giant hug and will stand up over time.

While silky to the touch, these plush towels latch onto water particles and are super-absorbent. Though dense, they’re fairly quick-drying, plus they’re Oeko-Tex certified (meaning they’re made without harmful chemicals). They also hold their own in the washer and dryer: I own these towels in Light Gray, and they’ve maintained their color and quality despite going through countless laundry cycles.

What reviewers are saying

You don’t have to take it from me — these Threshold towels have racked up hundreds of glowing reviews, with the majority of verified purchasers giving them five stars.

“Love these towels,” wrote one reviewer. “They are so plush and dry quickly, and we do a lot of handwashing with a 3-year-old and a baby around. They’ve held up nicely with washing; I will be buying more.”

“Large enough for a plus-size adult,” added another buyer. “Comfortable and soft. Very absorbent. The color is true and is not fading after several washes.”

“These towels are so soft and high quality!” exclaimed a third reviewer. “They definitely feel like a towel you would find at a nice spa!”

” … The towel is very absorbent,” noted a final reviewer. “Only rating four stars because the towel shed a decent amount upon first use. This will be a great addition to our guest room bathroom!”

Target Opt for the Oversized Spa Plush Bath Towel — a generous 65 by 33 inches — for extra wiggle room, and consider a plush robe or bath mat (also 30% off) to complete the soothing scene. $15 at Target

