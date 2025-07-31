I’m hands-down obsessed with these KitchenAid oven mitts, just $8 (over 75% off)

If you ask most people, they’d probably say pot holders and oven mitts are non-topics — whatever protects hands from getting scorched is fine, right? Oh, so wrong. Not all cooking essentials are created equal. I’m here to tell you that the No. 1 bestselling KitchenAid Ribbed Silicone Oven Mitts are in a class by themselves. Whether you’re hosting dinner parties, looking for a culinary gift or just ready to replace old, worn-out versions, you’re going to be blown away by these. Oh, and did I mention they’re on sale for as little as $8 a pair at Amazon? Yeah, now’s the time to stock up.

Amazon Save $27 | Lowest price ever $8 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At popular home retailers, quality oven mitts can cost upward of $25 each, or $50 a pair — and that’s just for the basics. This deal slashes the price by as much as 77% — that’s as low as they’ve been on sale for to date. (Note: Prices vary between colors.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

These KitchenAid oven mitts have a soft, ribbed silicone coating for extra heat protection, a no-slip grip and a bit of cushiness. They’re so luxurious to use and heat-safe up to 500°F. The silicone not only acts as a barrier between your hands and the hot vessel you’re holding, but is also water-resistant and a cinch to wipe clean.

Advertisement Advertisement

Available in over 20 colors — from bright hues to classic neutrals — you’re sure to find one that suits your kitchen’s aesthetic.

When it comes to fusing form and function, KitchenAid never misses. (Amazon) (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 7,700 Amazon customers appreciate and rely on KitchenAid’s Ribbed Silicone Oven Mitts for their everyday cooking needs — and they’re vocal about their commitment.

Pros 👍

“We have always purchased cheap oven mitts,” explained one convert, “but I saw these on sale, and finally decided to switch it up a bit. They’re great. My husband is a messy cook and also tends to burn our oven mitts quite often. We throw away and replace the cheap ones two to three times per year. These shouldn’t burn as easily, and they’re easy to wipe clean. Looking forward to not having to replace them for a while.”

“[They] look classy and are resistant to stains, but most of all, the quilted cloth liner is very comfortable and the silicone is very soft, pliant and forgiving,” raved another. “[They] are light and seem durable.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Even the experts approve. “I needed more than cloth for my oven mitts at work, since I bake crème brûlée and other desserts in a water bath and have to take the ramekins/pans out of the hot water to let them cool,” said one. “The material is waterproof and grippy, so the ramekins never slip and the hot water doesn’t soak through and burn my hands. … As a professional baker, I highly recommend purchasing a pair.”

Cons 👎

“Cute and practical,” wrote a generally satisfied shopper, who added, “I wish they had different sizes because they are a bit big for me, but not a deal breaker.”

“Love the color of these,” gushed a final reviewer. “I’ve always used cloth mitts, so this was an adjustment, but I’ve definitely become a fan. I feel safer and more protected from potential burns using these vs. cloth. I have small hands, and the thickness makes it a bit more difficult to maneuver vs. cloth, but not a big problem.”