Be One of the First to Uncover the Secrets and Delve into the Mysteries of Luminora

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global game development and publishing company Smilegate today announced that their survival RPG adventure IfSunSets will officially launch globally in Early Access on November 5, 2024 for PC via Steam for $19.99 USD. A 10% Early Access discount ($17.99 USD) will be available until November 18. The debut release from indie studio POLYMORPH, IfSunSets’ Early Access period will include both single-player and Online Co-Op, with English, German, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and Japanese languages supported.



IMMERSIVE SURVIVAL RPG IFSUNSETS LAUNCHES IN EARLY ACCESS ON NOVEMBER 5

Check out the Brand-New Early Access Trailer HERE

“Our small team of eight is dedicated to building a polished game that provides something truly new within the survival genre.” said Byunghun Cho, CEO of POLYMORPH. “In September, we conducted a Playtest for IfSunSets and gathered valuable user feedback. Based on these insights, we will be incorporating various improvements and new content into the Early Access version. Key features and updates to be added in Early Access include the World Selection Mode, skill system improvements, night defense improvements, bug fixes and more.”

The survival RPG adventure boasts immersive day-and-night cycles, each offering distinct gameplay experiences. During the day, players must make the most of every moment as they explore the abundant island to hunt, farm, fish, gather resources, craft materials, build fortifications, and level up through intense action-packed combat against ancient bosses and cursed monsters. As night falls, gameplay transforms from RPG adventure to survival horror, unleashing swarms of spine-chilling monsters that relentlessly stalk the player in an undead invasion. Surviving until the morning becomes the sole objective once the sun sets, with every decision made during the day being essential to achieving this goal.

“We’ve ensured there’s a satisfying amount of content available at launch and plan to expand it further throughout Early Access,” continued Cho. “We’ll continue optimizing and improving the game while prioritizing community feedback. Our aim is to expand both the depth and breadth of the experience to make IfSunSets truly shine.”

Early Access for IfSunSets, specifically, will feature five different game modes: “Standard MODE,” in which zombies appear; “Safe Night MODE,” a world without zombies; “Custom MODE,” which allows players to tweak the world to their liking; and two additional modes—Easy and Hard—with zombies present. Additionally, Key Features of the core IfSunSets experience include:

Vast Open World – Unveil the ancient secrets hidden within the island! Collect mystical ores, ‘Cthugha Stones’, and uncover hidden secrets across the island as you embark on your survival adventure. Write your own story in this expansive world. Boundless freedom and a vast world await you!

Unveil the ancient secrets hidden within the island! Collect mystical ores, ‘Cthugha Stones’, and uncover hidden secrets across the island as you embark on your survival adventure. Write your own story in this expansive world. Boundless freedom and a vast world await you! Innovative Building – Prepare for the coming night with your own custom fortress! Set up traps and obstacles to prevent enemy invasions, and use a variety of construction features to create a secure refuge and prepare for impending threats!

Prepare for the coming night with your own custom fortress! Set up traps and obstacles to prevent enemy invasions, and use a variety of construction features to create a secure refuge and prepare for impending threats! Intense Battles – Increase your power by overcoming the cursed beasts and enigmatic bosses of the forsaken island! Scattered across the island are cursed monsters and ancient bosses, waiting for you from times long past. Gather resources on the island to craft enhanced weapons and armor, and use various skills in action-packed battles to defeat countless enemies and level up.

Increase your power by overcoming the cursed beasts and enigmatic bosses of the forsaken island! Scattered across the island are cursed monsters and ancient bosses, waiting for you from times long past. Gather resources on the island to craft enhanced weapons and armor, and use various skills in action-packed battles to defeat countless enemies and level up. Thrilling Monster Wave – Endure the relentless swarm of nightfall’s monsters! As evening falls, a vast horde of monsters will emerge. They will pursue you, no matter where you hide or where you are. Survive the relentless onslaught of the undead.

The team at POLYMORPH plans to add even more new features and gameplay elements following the official Early Access launch, including Controller Support, a new area called the “Coastal Region,” a new dungeon named the “Coastal Dungeon” and more.

For more information and to stay up to date on all of the latest news for IfSunSets, please visit the official website and follow the official game account on X/Twitter.

Assets are available [HERE] | Press kit is available [HERE]

About Smilegate

Smilegate is a global game development and publishing company headquartered in South Korea with regional offices in the United States, China, and Europe. Its flagship franchise ‘CROSSFIRE,’ is one of the largest and most successful franchises in gaming history. It has more than 1 billion registered users to date in PC and mobile platforms and over 8 million concurrent players globally. Its latest project, ‘Lost Ark,’ is an MMORPG that was released in South Korea in 2019 and was launched in North America and Europe in February, 2021. Lost Ark recorded the second-highest number for concurrent players ever tracked on Steam with over 1.32M. Learn more by visiting Smilegate.com

About POLYMORPH

POLYMORPH is a VFX creative studio founded in 2019 and based in Seoul, South Korea, with expertise in 3D content for films, TV, commercials, VR, and virtual humans. Leveraging its extensive experience in 3D asset production, POLYMORPH developed IfSunSets, a survival RPG adventure game now available globally on PC. As a forward-thinking studio, POLYMORPH is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of visual creativity in future projects. Learn more by visiting Polymorph.com. Learn more by visiting https://www.polymorph-studios.com/

PR Contact

Mitch Cavender

fortyseven communications on behalf of Smilegate

smilegate@fortyseven.com

Source