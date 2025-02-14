Inaugural Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show Unveiled: AsiaWorld-Expo Transforms into a Five-Star Equestrian Paradise, Delivering an Extraordinary Spectacle

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time, the prestigious five-star international equestrian event with over 50 years of history in London has chosen Hong Kong as its venue, heralding the fruitful Year of the Snake. The inaugural Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show (HKIHS) grandly opened tonight (14th) at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE). This three-day event promises to be a celebration for all, featuring competition from outstanding international horses and riders, thrilling equestrian displays, national showjumping competitions and dressage displays, alongside an engaging lineup of lifestyle entertainment. The AWE’s professional F&B team will provide exquisite fine dining, creating an excellent platform for guests to network and indulge a sensory feast. Over 25,000 attendees from Hong Kong and around the globe are expected, contributing to local economic activities and enhancing Hong Kong’s status as a hub for mega events.



The inaugural Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show opened at AWE.

The organiser invited 30 outstanding international riders to participate in the event, with a total of 70 international horses flown into Hong Kong for performances and races. The first night’s programme was packed with excitement, featuring The Longines Welcome Stakes, The Shetland Pony Grand National and The Hong Kong High Bar. The competitions captivated the audience, with local riders receiving enthusiastic cheers as they entered the arena, creating a lively and exhilarating atmosphere. Additionally, Santi Serra’s artistic display showcased the incredible strength and harmony between horse and human, mesmerizing the crowd.

At Lifestyle Village, there are over 50 brands that span across equestrian, fashion and beauty, culinary, travel and leisure and much more. The Kid’s Zone offers an opportunity for budding equestrian enthusiasts to test their skills at hobby horse riding. Visitors can take a seat, relax and enjoy the epicurean delights and culinary expertise of renowned local chefs at Chef’s Theatre.

Taking on Challenges: Drastic Transformation in 10 Days

The exhibition halls at AWE are all column-free with high ceilings, allowing for flexible configurations suitable for a wide range of events. The expansive 300,000 square feet of hall space has been seamlessly transformed into stables, competition arenas, warm-up areas, VIP hospitality suites, spectator seating, and lifestyle exhibition zones.

Notably, the competition and warm-up rings feature 800 tons of sand, which required 32 large containers for storage when imported from the UK. This sand is mixed with fibres and special materials, then moistened to achieve the perfect texture for equestrian activities. Additionally, the jumping fences in this event incorporate local elements, such as decorations resembling Hong Kong taxis, the Clock Tower in Tsim Sha Tsui, dragon boats, and Dim Sum, providing a sense of home for the audience.

Each horse participating in this world-class competition has an average value of HKD 30 million, and they arrived at AWE 5 days prior to the event to prepare. The venue has created individual stables for each horse, complete with designated showering areas and isolation zones to ensure their cleanliness and health. To guarantee the horses’ comfort, the stables are maintained at a constant temperature of 16 degrees Celsius. Each horse is cared for by accompanying veterinarians, while trainers bring them to the warm-up area daily to acclimatise to their surroundings. Some trainers even bring their horses’ favourite toys to ease their nerves, ensuring they are in peak condition for the competitions.

To provide VIPs and spectators with an unparalleled equestrian experience, AWE has specially addressed the ventilation and drainage systems before the event. Activated carbon filters have been added to the air conditioning system to eliminate odours, and UV sterilisation has been installed in the air handling units. Additionally, measures to enhance air purification ensure optimal airflow while minimising the circulation of smells and preventing unpleasant odors from spreading to other exhibition areas. Furthermore, the operation staff regularly sprays water and incorporates special materials in the sand rings to reduce dust, ensuring that VIP guests enjoying refreshments remain undisturbed.

Inviting Youth to Experience the Horse Show: A Hands-On Exploration of International Events

Beyond its MICE business, AWE is also dedicated to promoting youth development, aiming to provide more young people with opportunities to participate in large-scale events, broadening their horizons and creating unforgettable memories. With the HKIHS making its debut, the venue proactively reached out to the Tuen Mun District Office and local universities, inviting a group of teenagers to attend the opening night’s equestrian performances. This initiative deepens their understanding of equestrian sports and offers them insight into the scale and logistics required for international mega events, presenting a valuable hands-on learning opportunity.

Additionally, coinciding with Valentine’s Day, “AWE Bear”, the mascot for AWE’s 20th anniversary, made a surprise appearance before the show began. The mascot distributed roses and engaged with visitors, allowing them to capture joyful moments within the venue.

Tomorrow (15th), during the HKIHS, AWE will utilise all of its ten exhibition halls. Concurrently, a large conference will engage thousands of attendees, alongside a concert featuring local singers with over ten thousand participants. Visitors from the business, entertainment, and sports sectors will flow in throughout the day, showcasing the vibrant mega event economy and reaffirming AWE’s capacity.

Irene Chan, CEO of AsiaWorld-Expo, stated “We are thrilled to witness this internationally renowned equestrian event making its debut in Hong Kong. The preparation work by our team began several years ago, which included actively promoting Hong Kong’s business opportunities, as well as participating in equestrian events in London to gain valuable experience. The team even arranged a special visit with the organiser to the neighbouring cities in the Greater Bay Area, allowing them to experience the efficient transport connections between cities and understand the vast market opportunities within the region. We will continue to explore more diverse events to drive local tourism and related industries.”

Download hi-res photos: www2.asiaworld-expo.com/2025/PressRelease/HKIHS.zip

