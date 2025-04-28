Indian airlines can’t fly over Pakistan. Here’s how that is affecting flights

Pakistan’s closure of its airspace to Indian airlines Thursday is forcing carriers to alter some routes that link India to Europe, North America, Central Asia and the Middle East.

Indian carriers — including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air and SpiceJet — must now fly longer, and thus costlier, flights on some westbound routes. The detour could push some flights to add a refueling stop or cancel certain routes altogether.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, said it expects a few international flights to be affected, while Air India said some of its flights to or from North America, Europe and the Middle East will take an alternative extended route. Both statements were made last week on the social media platform X.

Air India did not respond to CNBC’s query regarding the number of routes affected. Indigo has stated that around 50 routes may be impacted, while flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan and Tashkent, Uzbekistan have been temporarily suspended.

The airspace closure comes amid tit-for-tat reactions from the nuclear-armed neighbors, following the killing of 26 tourists in the scenic town of Pahalgam in the northwestern India-administered state of Jammu and Kashmir.

India has linked the massacre to Pakistani militants, which Pakistan denies. Pakistan has called for a “neutral” probe into the incident that has reignited tensions over the long-disputed territory claimed by both countries.