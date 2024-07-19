Infinitus Earns Prestigious Mercer China Healthiest Workplace Title and the Outstanding Health Innovation Award

GUANGZHOU, China, July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On July 18th, as the 2024-2025 Mercer China Healthiest Workplace List was unveiled, Infinitus received the prestigious “Mercer China Healthiest Workplace” designation and the Outstanding Health Innovation Award.

The Mercer China Healthiest Workplace Awards is one of the most prestigious distinctions in the field of workplace health in China. Organized by Mercer, a leading professional consulting firm specializing in employee health and welfare, the event focuses on workplace health, and aims to identify and honor outstanding employers who have created comprehensive, excellent health and well-being environments for their employees.

This year, 330 companies competed, with 67 companies, including names like Bayer, Yili, Tesla, Lenovo, Marriott, Mars, and Infinitus, earning recognition.

Infinitus, a company rooted in health and wellness, operates under a mission to promote China’s superior wellness culture, and create a healthier and happier life. the company views its employees as vital co-creators of the mission, holding a firm belief that by prioritizing the health and happiness of its staff, the company can inspire and unite more people to build a healthier and happier world.

Embracing a distinctive philosophy that a healthy life is the foundation of a healthy existence, Infinitus adopts a holistic approach to employee well-being, addressing physical, psychological, social, and financial health through diverse initiatives:

Physical Health Programs:

Creation of A Healthy Workplace: Infinitus equips its offices with professional fitness equipment and offers health tips to encourage a balanced work-life and employee well-being. Additionally, seasonal health teas are always on offer in the pantry, demonstrating attention to detail and care for employee well-being. Health and Wellness Activities: Infinitus integrates health and wellness deeply into its culture through employee events and team-building exercises that embody Chinese health practices while enhancing their well-being. To illustrate an example, summer health activities encourage employees to engage in various health activities within the facility where they work, including traditional practices such as the application of three-volt patches, fire dragon jar treatments, and massage sessions. Safety and Health Assurance: Beyond regular medical check-ups for staff, Infinitus ensures workplace safety by equipping the office with first aid kits, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), and other essential safety tools. Professional organizations are also regularly invited to conduct first aid and safety training sessions for the employees.



Mental Health Support: Psychological Counseling Services: Employees and their families have access to 24/7 free psychological counseling, emphasizing the importance of mental health. Mind Recharging Spaces: The company offers exclusive areas such as a library, rooftop garden, and landscaped courtyard, designed to help employees relax and clear their minds. Additionally, a stress relief room is available for specific roles to alleviate their work-related stress. Mental Health Empowerment: Regular workshops focused on psychological health and stress management are conducted annually. These sessions are dedicated to educating employees about mental health and equipping them with the skills to manage their mental well-being.



Social Wellness Initiatives:

Family Fun for Balance: Infinitus organizes an annual Family Fun Day, encouraging employees to bring their friends and family to the company for a shared celebration. This event strengthens the bonds between employees and their loved ones. Recreational Activities for Networking: The company hosts a variety of recreational activities designed to help employees connect with colleagues who share similar interests.



Financial Health Support:

Supplementary Commercial Insurance: In addition to the mandatory social welfare scheme, Infinitus provides additional commercial insurance for its employees. This initiative addresses the challenge of accessing healthcare and includes family discounts on commercial insurance plans, ensuring comprehensive health protection for the entire family. Employee Hospitalization Mutual Aid Fund: This fund provides financial assistance and health products from the company to support the recovery of hospitalized employees. Assistance in Anti-Fraud: To safeguard employees’ financial security, Infinitus hosts anti-fraud seminars. These sessions, featuring police officers from the Anti-Fraud Centre, offer valuable insights into fraud prevention, equipping employees with essential knowledge to protect themselves against financial scams.



Receiving the Mercer China Healthiest Workplace designation marks the beginning of Infinitus’ renewed commitment to cultivating a healthy workplace. Driven by its mission and the core value of “Si Li Ji Ren” (considering everyone’s interest before taking action), Infinitus remains dedicated to enhancing the health and happiness of its employees and spreading well-being and joy to a broader community.