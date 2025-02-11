Infinitus Secures Approval for National-Level Joint Laboratory Project, Ushering in a New Chapter of China-Europe Scientific Research Collaboration

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – In a significant announcement at the recent Infinitus Global Annual Meeting, Infinitus (China) Company Ltd. secured approval for its Sino-British Joint Laboratory on Health and Aging project. This initiative is part of the intergovernmental international science and technology cooperation under China’s National Key R&D Program. The approval marks a crucial advancement in Infinitus’s pursuit of international scientific research and signifies a major breakthrough in spearheading national projects.



Sino-British Joint Laboratory on Health and Aging was formally launched

Three Teams Join Forces to Achieve a Landmark Breakthrough in Business-Led National Project Approval

Infinitus, a frontrunner in the Chinese herbal medicine industry, blends traditional Eastern wellness wisdom with modern methodologies, pioneering innovative approaches to studying delayed aging through herbal science and technology. The University of Cambridge, known for its deep expertise in biology and genetics, stands at the forefront of global technology and scientific research. Meanwhile, the South China University of Technology boasts extensive academic knowledge in food science and nutrition, supported by a team of research professionals. Together, the team focused on the field of prolonged aging, advancing the innovative integration of Chinese herbal medicine with contemporary techniques and providing substantial support for the advancement and global integration of traditional Chinese medicine.

Infinitus’s approval for this project is the result of its extensive experience in scientific research over the years. Since initiating its collaboration with the University of Cambridge and South China University of Technology a decade ago, Infinitus has concentrated on research in delayed aging, amassing significant scientific data and findings that provided a robust foundation for the project’s approval.

In December 2023, Infinitus and the two collaborating institutions submitted an application for the National Key R&D Program to China’s Ministry of Science and Technology. Following rigorous reviews, expert evaluations, and bilateral consultations between the Chinese and British governments, the project secured approval at the end of 2024.

The competition for national-level project approval is intensely fierce. This intergovernmental international cooperation initiative established 12 strategic directions to bolster China’s scientific and technological collaborations with 16 countries and regions. Of the 35 projects approved nationwide, only three were led by private sector companies, with Infinitus being the sole participant in the food and health sector. This achievement underscores Infinitus’s robust research capabilities and ongoing commitment to scientific research.

Expert Analysis: The Project’s Significant Impact

Expert researchers provide profound insights into this accomplishment. Jiaoyan Ren, Professor of the School of Food Science and Engineering at South China University of Technology, and a distinguished candidate of the National High-level Talent Program, explained, “The competition for national-level project approval is intense, requiring applicant to overcome formidable challenges. This approval not only demonstrates Infinitus’s robust capabilities but also highlights the importance of their sustained investment in scientific research over the years. The true value of the research is realized when its outcomes are transformed into market-ready products that meet consumers’ health needs.”

Prof. Clemens Kaminski, Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology at the University of Cambridge and Principal Investigator at the Cambridge Infinitus Research Centre, expressed high expectations: “We are natural collaborators, with the University of Cambridge being one of the world’s leading academic institutions, boasting over 800 years of history, and Infinitus standing as a leader in China’s health product industry and ranking among the world’s top health and wellness providers. The most fascinating aspect of collaborating with Infinitus is the fusion of Eastern and Western philosophical approaches to explore the role of herbal ingredients in their products. It is this synergy that leads us to new scientific discoveries.”

Ma Jun, Vice President and Chief Science Innovation Officer of Infinitus (China) Company Ltd., remarked, “The pursuit of human health transcends boundaries, as does science, and Chinese herbal medicine is a gift from China to the world. The launch of the Sino-British Joint Laboratory on Health and Aging marks a key milestone in Sino-British collaboration in the health sector. We aim to harness the scientific research expertise of both countries and the global community. Through this Sino-British intergovernmental cooperation project, we seek to integrate the theories of traditional Chinese medicine with modern targets for delaying aging to develop unique anti-aging products.”

Focusing on Slowed Aging, Looking to the Future

The initiation of the Sino-British Joint Laboratory on Health and Aging represents not only a significant leap in scientific exploration but also a profound step forward in addressing global human health and aging challenges. This platform will focus on delayed aging and the development of a range of anti-aging products. Moreover, it plans to launch the International Youth Academic Open Fund to attract young researchers worldwide to engage in health and aging research and incubate projects with commercial potential. Simultaneously, it will support the entire research chain, from professional laboratories to industrial application development, fostering an innovative scientific research environment.

Looking ahead, Infinitus remains committed to its guiding principle of health and wellness, maintaining a strong focus on its customers. The company will continue advancing efforts in immunity, prolonged aging, and digestive health to strengthen its core brand, “PolySac Plus.” By establishing “Herbal Science and Technology” as its hallmark, Infinitus aims to create a healthier and happier life for consumers worldwide.