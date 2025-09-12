Infinix and PUBG MOBILE Expand Global Esports Strategy, Ushering in a New Era for African Esports

The inaugural PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup Grand Finals kick off in Kenya on September 13, with the Infinix GT 30 Pro serving as the official tournament device

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Infinix, in partnership with PUBG MOBILE, today announced the launch of the inaugural 2025 PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup, with the grand finals scheduled to take place in Kenya on September 13–14. Marking PUBG MOBILE’s first official large-scale tournament on the African continent, the event designates the Infinix GT 30 Pro as the official tournament device, delivering professional-grade performance for all participating teams. This milestone not only ushers in a new era for Africa’s esports ecosystem but also underscores Infinix’s strategic role in the global competitive gaming arena.

Since last year, Infinix has collaborated with PUBG MOBILE to host esports events across key markets in the Middle East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Europe, including leading the PMSL championship team to debut on New York’s Times Square. In 2025, the partnership expanded further into Latin America and Africa. The launch of the Africa Cup not only creates a direct pathway for local players to compete on the world’s top stage but also demonstrates the continued advancement of both parties’ global strategic vision.

Following a series of qualifiers and group stages, top teams have advanced and will now face off in Kenya for the championship title. With a total prize pool of USD $8,000, the winning team will claim USD $2,000 and earn direct qualification to the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) — representing a pivotal leap from regional competition to the international stage.

Setting global standards for professional esports and driving African esports toward a new milestone.

As the official tournament device, the Infinix GT 30 Pro delivers a professional esports experience through flagship-grade hardware and deeply optimized gaming performance. The device features a high-performance processor, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, and official support for PUBG MOBILE at 120 frames per second (FPS). Whether in the fast-paced intensity of FPS battles or the sustained demands of Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) gameplay, the GT 30 Pro ensures the stability and responsiveness required by international tournament standards. This reflects the GT Series’ “Born for Gaming” DNA and underscores Infinix’s continued commitment to advancing professional esports technology.

Tony Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of Infinix shared, “Esports is becoming an integral part of culture and lifestyle for the younger generation. Through our partnership with PUBG MOBILE, we are not only creating a professional tournament experience for esports talent across Africa, but also helping them overcome geographical boundaries and step onto the global stage. By harnessing innovative technology and a diverse ecosystem, Infinix is committed to empowering growth and advancing the sustainable development of the regional esports landscape.”

“Partnering with Infinix to launch this landmark tournament in Africa is a major step forward for the region’s esports landscape. Africa’s competitive gaming scene is rising rapidly, and the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup will serve as a vital bridge between local talent and the global stage. We look forward to seeing more local talents showcase their skills internationally,” added Brian, Head of Esports Publishing for PUBG MOBILE Africa.

Expanding the Esports Experience

Beyond the competition itself, Infinix will host a Gaming Fan Festival during the Africa Cup, featuring cheer squad performances, esports open days, a 360-degree fan stage, PUBG-themed cosplay, and an online lucky draw offering fans the chance to win a trip to Thailand to watch a live tournament. These activities aim to celebrate esports culture, enhance fan engagement, and bring the brand closer to its community.

The 2025 PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup marks a milestone for African esports on the global stage. Through ongoing collaborations with PUBG MOBILE across MENA, CSA, Africa, Latin America, Turkey, and Europe, Infinix reinforces its commitment to the global esports ecosystem. Powering the tournament with the Infinix GT 30 Pro, the brand highlights its flagship-level performance and dedication to advancing professional esports.

Looking ahead, Infinix will continue to drive product innovation and ecosystem development to support a more diverse and sustainable global esports landscape. With the GT 30 launching on September 11, the brand reaffirms its “Tech for Enjoyment” philosophy, bringing young people worldwide more creative and playful digital lifestyles.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

About PUBG MOBILE:

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.

2025 PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup poster, featuring the 2024 PMCC Nigeria Champion Team

