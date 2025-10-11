INMOTION Launches P6: A 235V High-Voltage Performance Electric Unicycle That Redefines the Limits of Speed

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — INMOTION, the world’s best electric unicycle brand, today officially unveiled its new performance flagship electric unicycle — the P6. Powered by a 235V high-voltage system and a peak output of 20 kW, the P6 delivers a real riding top speed of 150 km/h. Equipped with a 4200Wh Samsung 50S high-density battery, it offers up to 150 km of range with an energy consumption of approximately 25 Wh/km, perfectly balancing power and efficiency.



INMOTION P6 High Performance Electric Unicycle Max Speed 93MPH

Mike, President of INMOTION’s Unicycle Division, stated:

‘Every generation has its moment to break the limits. While redefining single-wheel performance, the P6 also embeds safety into its core: with the Raptor S Tesla-grade SiC controller, distributed battery architecture, active cooling system, tire pressure monitoring, and IP-rated protection for both the vehicle and the battery — providing comprehensive protection for both extreme riders and tech enthusiasts.’

Performance Evolution: Speed, Control, and Range in One Breakthrough

* 235V High-Voltage System & 20 kW Peak Power — Free spin speed up to 220 km/h, real riding top speed 150 km/h, with instant explosive acceleration.

* High-Performance Motor — 6 kW continuous output, 20 kW peak, delivering 300 N·m peak torque for powerful launches and climbing. 0–50 km/h acceleration in just 0.1s.

* Ultra-Long Range, Ride Without Limits — 4200Wh Samsung 50S battery with up to 150 km range, about 10% higher efficiency than traditional platforms; supports 14A fast charging (≈1.5hour).

* Center-Mounted Hydraulic Suspension– 90 mm travel, independently adjustable high/low-speed damping, adapting smoothly between city and mountain terrain.

Safety First: Automotive-Grade Core Protection

Equipped with the Raptor S high-performance SiC controller, the system offers superior voltage, current, and temperature endurance — with overall capability up to 60% higher than typical 250V platforms, ensuring stability for both high-performance riding and daily commuting.

The active cooling system combines copper heat pipes and fan-assisted design, improving heat dissipation efficiency by around 30%, maintaining stability even under continuous high load.

For the first time, the P6 adopts an automotive-grade distributed battery system — with BMU + BCU + BDU triple-layer control, enabling module-level monitoring and redundant protection, enhancing safety by over 50%.

Smart Experience: More Connected, More Personal

The RideConnect IoT system offers real-time GPS tracking, anti-theft protection, remote control, and ride recording, providing 24/7 intelligent vehicle security. A brand-new custom pedal firmware allows riders to adjust pedal response to match personal riding style and terrain. Acceleration, braking, and turning dynamics can be individually tuned for ultimate control and personalized feel.

Pricing & Launch Perks

MSRP: USD $4,999, with 12-month price protection (price difference refunded if the price drops).

Launch Month Exclusive Offers: Includes free 14A charger, P6 seat, 1-year extended warranty for motor, battery, and controller, plus 1-year complimentary RideConnect service — total value exceeding $1,000.

Purchase Link: https://official.inmotionworld.com/p6

Community & Service

INMOTION is partnering with top content creators (including Kuji Roll) and world-class EUC racers for independent performance reviews and real-world tests to showcase the P6’s true capabilities.

The company also announced the establishment of an official U.S. service center to provide professional after-sales support.

About INMOTION

Founded in December, 2012, Shenzhen INMOTION Technologies Co., Ltd. is a global leader in premium personal electric mobility. Recognized as a National-Level ‘Specialized, Refined, and Innovative’ Little Giant Enterprise, and home to the Guangdong Provincial Engineering Technology Center for Intelligent Self-Balancing Vehicles, INMOTION integrates R&D, manufacturing, and sales of advanced personal mobility devices.

Its high-end brand INMOTION is deeply rooted in mainstream markets across Europe and North America, offering a full product lineup of electric unicycles, e-scooters, and e-motorcycles.

INMOTION products have won multiple international design awards, including Germany’s iF Design Award, Japan’s G-Mark Good Design Award, and the Red Dot Award, demonstrating China’s dual breakthroughs in industrial design and technological innovation.

We don’t just build transportation tools — we create adrenaline-fueled ways to move. Every ride is a statement of your individuality.

Safety Notice

Always wear full protective gear and comply with local regulations. The top speed stated is achieved under specific test conditions; actual performance may vary based on rider weight, terrain, and environment. Fast charging requires a compatible charger and compliant electrical conditions.

Source