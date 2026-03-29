Inside China’s wildest cave basketball court

BEIJING, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Beneath the majestic mountains of Guizhou province lie some of nature’s most awestruck wonders: vast karst caves formed over millions of years. Many of these natural caverns feature distinct acoustics and stable temperatures, making them sanctuaries for gatherings, performances and even sports activities.



Players pose for a group photo following the friendly basketball game, on March 28. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Residents of Heishui town have made the most of this natural gift by transforming Fengming Cave into a vibrant basketball venue.

Located in Yanhe Tujia autonomous county, Guizhou province, Fengming Cave welcomed guests from around the world on March 28. A friendly match between local residents and international participants of the 2026 China Storyteller Partnerships filled the cavern with cheers and chanting, as the sound of bouncing basketballs echoed through the towering limestone chamber.

The game offered visiting content creators a rare opportunity to experience China’s grassroots basketball phenomenon known as "Village BA", where community spirit, local pride and a passion for the sport come together. Under the dramatic, stalactite-lined cave ceiling, players and spectators shared the excitement, turning the natural cavern into a lively arena of cultural exchange.

For many of the international guests, playing basketball deep inside a cave was an unforgettable experience. Surrounded by towering rock formations and energized by the enthusiasm of the local crowd, they discovered that the spirit of sport can thrive even in the most unexpected places.

Source