Inside the $120 million harbourside mansion featured on The Golden Bachelor

The first season of Channel Nine’s mature-age spin-off of The Bachelor is set to hit screens this year.

A preview of The Golden Bachelor, hosted by Samantah Armytage, reveals Barry “Bear” Myrden as the leading man on the dating show and the lavish Sydney harbourside property that provides the stunning backdrop.

Harbour views from the garden. Credit: View

The historic Tresco mansion in Elizabeth Bay, dating back to 1868, is one of Sydney’s most significant properties.

The trophy home was quietly offered to market in 2024 with a guide of $110 million to $120 million, seven years after it was reportedly shopped around for $50 million.

Formal living room. Credit: View

Designed by colonial architect Thomas Rowe and built by Italian stonemasons between 1867 and 1883, Tresco was initially held as Rowe’s private home.

The sprawling house is set on 3300 square metres with expansive harbour views.

The kitchen. Credit: View

Period features include Cedar-moulded joinery, double-hung sash windows, French doors and a turned timber staircase.

There are two full kitchens, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a glass sunroom and grand formal and casual entertaining spaces.

The sunroom. Credit: View

After being under Rowe’s ownership, the property fell into the hands of the NSW government and served as the official residence for senior officers for almost 90 years before it was sold to a private buyer for $9 million in 1997.

In 2004, the heritage-listed property changed hands for $11 million, held by Janette Waterhouse, the wife of entrepreneur David Waterhouse.

Harbour views from the bedroom. Credit: View

Boasting seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, the property has waterfrontage, a private sea pool, a boathouse and a jetty.

The stately residence will feature in The Golden Bachelor, which debuts in Australia on the back of the huge success of the US version.

Barry “Bear” Myrden is the leading man on the TV dating show. Picture Nine Credit: View

Originally from Canada, bachelor Barry “Bear” Myrden, 61, moved to Sydney’s northern beaches in 1998 with his wife, Audrey, raising their three sons.

Tragedy struck in 2011 when he lost both Audrey and his mother in the same year.

The dating show features 20 contestants. Picture Nine Credit: View

“It’s quite surreal getting to be Australia’s first Golden Bachelor,” Bear said on Nine’s website.

“It’s an incredible privilege that 20 remarkable women are willing to come on this journey with me, for all of us to have the courage to open our hearts and take the chance to fall in love again.

The grand property has direct access to the harbour. Credit: View

“I couldn’t be more grateful or excited to see where this trailblazing experience takes us.”

The show follows Bear in his search for love with a cast of 20 older women, including podcaster and ex-The Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield’s 64-year-old mother, Laura Junner.

An aerial view of the property/. Credit: View

Other contestants include 52-year-old Gold Coast radio host Bianca Dye.

According to Channel Nine’s website, Dye is “the hilarious life of the party who is never short of a witty one-liner”.

“I’m kind, compassionate and very funny, and willing to embrace the Golden Bachelor‘s kids, if he has any,” Dye said.

Junner said she jumped at the opportunity to join the cast after taking inspiration from Chatfield’s stint on The Bachelor in 2019.

The property dates back to 1868. Credit: View

According to her bio on Nine, Junner is “vivacious, cheeky and full of fun, she’s every bit as vibrant as her famous daughter, Abbie Chatfield, a true pocket rocket with a heart of gold”.

The grand finale of the US show had 6.1million viewers, making it the most-watched final episode of the American franchise since 2021.

The Golden Bachelor is coming to Channel 9 this year.

