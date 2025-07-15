IPC Shopping Centre Introduces a New Retail and Lifestyle Experience through Lagom Life – A Balanced Way to Shop, Eat, and Connect

IPC introduces a new lifestyle concept that brings harmony to how you explore, indulge, and connect – not too much, not too little, just enough.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IPC Shopping Centre introduces The Lagom Life – a refreshed brand positioning inspired by the Swedish philosophy of living with balance, simplicity, and purpose. Rooted in the idea of “just the right amount”, the centre’s new direction embraces a sustainable lifestyle that encourages visitors to slow down, savour the moment, and shop with meaning.



A Place Where Simplicity Meets Purpose

Whether it’s family-first missioners looking to meet household needs while enjoying child-friendly spaces like playgrounds and play areas; outgoing status seekers in search of exciting new food options, unique experiences according to their passion, and the thrill of discovering what’s new; or creative adventurers seeking a convenient weekday retreat for grocery runs, moments of relaxation, and weekend discoveries with loved ones – The Lagom Life is designed for all.

“Life today can feel overwhelmingly fast-paced – from juggling work, family, or even something as simple as a grocery run,” said Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre. “That’s why we believe in offering a more balanced, intentional alternative. IPC is a place where simplicity meets purpose – where you can reconnect with yourself, your loved ones, and your community in a meaningful way. At IPC Shopping Centre, we offer a balanced and sustainably-driven shopping experience where everyone who steps foot into the shopping centre can enjoy curated choices that meet their needs and desires.”

“More than just a shopping destination, we are a meeting place where simplicity meets purpose, providing offerings in a blissful, comfortable, and well-curated environment. Whether visitors are looking for a pleasant day out with family and friends or simply some well-deserved me-time, IPC delivers an experience that is both meaningful through our offerings and rewarding through our Tack Club loyalty programme on the IPC App that is designed to truly appreciate every presence,” she added.

The Lagom Life, It’s Just Right

From revitalised dining experiences and a sustainable retail mix to inclusive spaces and community-focused initiatives, IPC is more than just a shopping centre — it’s a meeting place where everyday life flows with intention and ease. Over the years, IPC Shopping Centre has steadily refined its offerings by constantly identifying new experiences to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Recent additions like Canton Boy, FUIYOH! It’s UNCLE ROGER, Chagee, and Luckin Coffee bring trending new flavours to IPC’s dining scene. These new additions join crowd favourites such as ChaTraMue, Manjoe Taiwanese Dumplings, Taste of Medan and llao llao. Foodland at Level LG also continues to delight taste buds with options such as Daily Bowl, Dunkin’ Donuts, The Grass, Happy Potato and New Juice. Upcoming names such as Pao Xiang Bah Kut Teh are also set to promise even more variety.

Beyond dining, IPC is enriching everyday life and catering to the new era of experiences with the Träffas Work Pods at the Level 1 Link Bridge, BYD integrated with Espresso Lab, MR. DIY Plus, Good Times DIY & Lifestyle Studio and Play United. IPC is also set to welcome the Brio Social Club, home to seven indoor pickleball courts to encourage healthy living and more meaningful connections with friends and family. Additionally, six Tesla EV chargers, of which four are Superchargers and two are Destination Chargers, will also be available in the third quarter, offering EV drivers greater convenience during their visits. Together, these enhancements reflect IPC’s commitment to being a stress-free, balanced destination in the fast-paced urban life.

Paired with IPC’s “just right” scale and discernibly curated tenant mix, the centre also offers a purposeful, stress free experience that supports both practical needs and the pursuit of sustainable living. Staying true to its commitment to both the people and the planet, IPC also encourages conscious and sustainable living habits with the Recycling and Buy-Back Centre (RBBC) and weekend artisanal & eco-workshops during festivities and celebrations, making recycling easier, more accessible, and rewarding. Tenants such as H&M shares the same vision and offer in-store clothing recycling program for shoppers to drop off their unwanted clothes with ease.

Beyond sustainability, IPC also prioritises convenience and simplicity throughout the visitor journey. Amenities such as baby strollers, power scooters, and wheelchairs are readily available at the i-Counter on Level G, while family rooms designed with anti-bacterial flooring, advanced air-purifying system, and private nursing rooms reflect thoughtful attention to hygiene, comfort, and care.

Looking Ahead

As The Lagom Life unfolds across IPC’s spaces and experiences, the centre reaffirms its vision of being a sustainable, community-first meeting place that adapts to the times while staying rooted in its Swedish-inspired values. This ongoing journey reflects IPC’s evolution that balances commercial success with environmental responsibility and purposeful living.

About IPC Shopping Centre:

Established in December 2003, IPC Shopping Centre is Malaysia’s first meeting place anchored by IKEA with the big blue box store and a vital part of Ikano Retail’s growing portfolio in the Southeast Asia region. Strategically nestled in the heart of the mixed-use development of Mutiara Damansara, it serves as a familiar third home for their community and beyond. More than just a retail destination, IPC Shopping Centre is a space where everyone can recharge, reconnect, and enjoy life’s simple moments, all while providing the convenience they need for their shopping. Rooted in its Swedish heritage, IPC Shopping Centre embodies the concept of Lagom Life – a way of living that is balanced, sustainable, and just right. This shapes everything from its sustainable living inspired environment, the carefully curated tenant mix, to the overall experience, offering visitors a space to slow down, find balance, and enjoy life at their own pace. IPC Shopping Centre also leads in sustainability with the flagship Recycling and Buy-Back Centre and other green initiatives in fostering community engagement and showcasing their commitment to a greener future.

