iQIYI’s Summer Success: Coroner’s Diary，”How Dare You!?” and “Rose Finch” Hits Strengthen Winning Content Strategy

BEIJING, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 25, iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment platform, announced the impressive success of its summer content lineup, led by standout titles – the long-form drama “Coroner’s Diary”, the micro drama[1] “How Dare You!?” and the short drama[2] “Rose Finch“. These hits underscore iQIYI’s commitment to high-quality, engaging storytelling that enhances its integrated “long + short” strategy. By delivering a diverse mix of formats, iQIYI continues to meet the evolving preferences of today’s fast-paced digital audience.

“Long + Short” Form Content Soars: Summer Hits Validates Growth

“Coroner’s Diary,” a dual-narrative crime mystery exploring eight interconnected cases, is iQIYI’s latest hit long-form drama. Its content popularity index surpassed 10,000—signifying a national hit—and it topped more than 10 third-party charts in viewership or popularity. Moreover, its influence has expanded overseas, ranking first on iQIYI International in 13 markets, including Thailand,Malaysia, and the U.S.

“How Dare You!?” is one of iQIYI’s most popular micro dramas, which rapidly exceeded 800 million views and secured a spot on the company’s top 10 overseas micro drama charts. It follows an office worker who is transported into a fantasy world through a mysterious book, where she and a fellow modern-day transmigrator—the emperor—embark on a comedic survival adventure. Its bite-sized episodes, gripping plot twists, and innovative storytelling strongly resonated with mobile-first viewers across the globe, while also sparking renewed interest in season one of the original animations.

Meanwhile, “Rose Finch“, a short drama that opens with a mysterious case and seamlessly blends folklore legends with scientific investigative elements, became a standout success in China this summer– topping the country’s short drama market for six consecutive days with a peak viewership share of 44%, according to Enlightent.

The robust performance of these titles clearly demonstrates the increasing appeal and stickiness of short-form content. It is proving effective not only in attracting new viewers but also in sustaining engagements, positioning it as a crucial growth engine alongside iQIYI’s established long-form content.

The “Long + Short” Strategy: Delivering Quality Entertainment

iQIYI’s achievements are rooted in a strategic balance that seamlessly blends the rich narratives of premium long-form content with the dynamic and innovative qualities of short-form content. This dual approach effectively caters to today’s diverse viewing habits, all while upholding stringent standards of production and artistic excellence.

While long-form content continues to be the company’s bedrock, providing immersive stories that cultivate loyal audiences, short and micro dramas have rapidly emerged as a significant growth driver. They particularly resonate with younger, mobile-centric viewers who seek quickly digestible yet compelling storytelling. Central to this strategy is iQIYI’s steadfast commitment to quality, ensuring both formats consistently deliver strong artistic merit and technical excellence.

This dual focus is bolstered by initiatives like the “Thousand Mini-Dramas Initiative” and “Hundred Short-Dramas Initiative”, which collectively broadens genre diversity and elevates storytelling across various short-form formats. iQIYI Lite, an app that focuses on free short-form content, has seen micro dramas rank second in daily viewing time and first in unique visitors on the platform, unequivocally demonstrating their strong appeal to mobile audiences.

A Robust Slate on the Horizon

Building on its well-established market leadership, iQIYI is set to release a dynamic lineup of micro and short dramas through late 2025 and into 2026. As part of a strategic initiative to expand its long- and short-form content offerings, iQIYI unveiled an impressive slate of over 400 new titles across various formats during its World Conference in April. During its inaugural “Glittering Night” micro drama ceremony in March, the company previewed 47 new productions, including micro dramas such as fantasy and comedy, often infused with youthful, internet culture influences. The short drama lineup also features anticipated sequels to popular series like “Original Sin” and “A Ming Dynasty Mystery”, highlighting iQIYI’s dedication to expanding beloved IPs.

By leveraging this extensive catalog alongside advanced data analytics and AI-powered insights, iQIYI continues to deliver original, cinematic-quality storytelling that deftly adapts to evolving audience preferences. This powerful fusion of scale, innovation, and unwavering quality uniquely positions iQIYI to lead the rapidly expanding content market, broadening its influence both within China and across the globe.

Contact: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com