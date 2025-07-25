OMG! Probiotic Beer Celebrates SG60

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Welcome to the future of beer – where great taste meets gut health. Zesty Gut Pte Ltd and Probicient Pte Ltd – the companies behind Singapore’s first probiotic wheat beer OMG! Probiotic Beer (“Oh My Guts!”), celebrate SG60 in style with an in-kind sponsorship for a series of sponsorship events leading up to National Day Parade 2025. This milestone gesture marks a refreshing toast to the nation’s journey—blending celebration, science, and social enjoyment.
Brewed at 4.2% ABV and developed in collaboration with the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Food Science and Technology Department startup Probicient, OMG! Probiotic wheat beer delivers a smooth, crisp flavour with the added benefits of live probiotics. The probiotics don’t alter the taste, they complement it. So you get all the refreshment and fun, with an extra gut-friendly bonus.
Probiotics are known to aid digestion, support immune functions in maintaining a healthy digestive system. What makes OMG! unique is its patented fermentation technology developed with Probicient, which ensures that each bottle contains live probiotics in the same amounts typically found in a daily probiotic supplement. This brewing breakthrough also preserves the probiotics’ intrinsic antimicrobial properties without compromising flavour.
Truly a toast to Singapore’s continuous innovative capabilities in a milestone year, where tradition meets transformation, and where every sip is both a cheer and a wellness choice.
About OMG! Probiotic Beer
OMG! or Oh My Guts! is a Singapore brand created by Zesty Gut Pte Ltd and Probicient Pte Ltd. OMG! pioneers the future of social drinking with one of the world’s first probiotic wheat beers. OMG! Probiotic wheat beer, brewed at 4.2% ABV and developed in partnership with NUS’ Food Science Technology Department spinoff Probicient Pte Ltd, is designed to support gut health while delivering the full-flavoured experience of a classic brew. Learn more athttps://ohmyguts.io.