Is it time to book a MeMoon? Solo vacations are on the rise — and they’re good for you too.

More people are opting for solo travel. Why going on vacation by yourself has its perks. (Getty Images)

With spring break on the horizon, many of us are eyeballing airfares — but this is your annual reminder to leave your partner, kids and friends at home once in a while. March 1 is Plan a Solo Vacation Day, and while vacationing by yourself may sound daunting, it’s becoming increasingly common, with 42% of travelers saying they planned to take trips on their own last year. Hilton refers to these folks as “MeMooners,” and they’re expected to shake up the travel industry in 2025.

Not convinced? Here are some of the benefits of traveling by yourself — and check out this year’s top 10 solo travel destinations if you need some inspiration!

1. Traveling solo fosters independence. Being fully responsible for planning and executing a vacation by yourself may seem intimidating, and you may even feel awkward doing things like dining out by yourself. But as this solo traveler describes, stepping outside of your comfort zone (while still looking out for your safety) can lead to growth and a sense of fulfillment.

2. It boosts confidence. You’ll be proud of (and maybe even surprised by) what you can accomplish by yourself — like navigating a foreign public transit system or driving someplace new without a co-pilot. Every challenge you overcome will boost your confidence and reinforce what you are capable of.

3. There’s no drama. Even in the most relaxing settings, arguing while on vacation is actually quite common. (The biggest source of strife among couples? Disagreements over one of you working while on holiday.) Tensions can mount when you travel with extended family too. But traveling solo allows you to ditch all the drama.

4. You learn the value of solitude vs. loneliness. Traveling alone doesn’t mean you’re lonely. In fact, Gen Z-ers and millennials are using solo travel as a form of self-care. Spending extended periods of time by yourself — especially in a beautiful new place — teaches you the art of taking pleasure in your own company.

5. You’re more inclined to meet new people. It’s OK to talk to strangers; in fact, it can boost your happiness. Instead of only interacting with your buddies from home, solo excursions mean you’re more likely to engage with the people around you — whether it’s the locals or fellow tourists at the hotel bar. But remember that it’s all right (and even safest) to keep in touch with friends and family back home while you’re solo traveling too.

6. It deepens your exploration of new places. The last time you went to a foreign country, did you commit to speaking the language or were you chatting with your travel companions in English the whole time? You’re more likely to immerse yourself in the culture and make a bigger effort to learn the local dialect when you don’t have a buddy to lean on. Why not try Duolingo (whose mascot is back from the dead, by the way) to help you get started?

7. There’s more opportunity for mindfulness (without the guilt). Go ahead and relish that perfect sunset for as long as you’d like without feeling pressured to engage in chit-chat. Traveling by yourself offers more opportunities to recharge and practice mindfulness. Check out these meditation apps that can enhance your solo travel experience.

8. It forces you to get creative. Maybe the zipper on your duffle bag broke and you had to MacGyver a fix. Or you forgot to pack that one crucial tool with your camping gear; or maybe you’re on a quest for more budget-friendly options (because, yes, solo travel is more expensive). When things go wrong while traveling alone, you’re forced to get creative and look for solutions by yourself — which builds innovation skills and resiliency.

9. You can learn new things about yourself. Eat, Pray, Love fans will tell you that traveling alone is all about finding yourself, but you don’t need to have a life-changing epiphany to make it all worthwhile. Even little moments of self-discovery — like realizing you’re a badass at kayaking solo — can pop up when you’re on your own in a new place.

10. You can do whatever you want! Do you feel like beating the crowds at the crack of dawn, or having a lazy lie-in at your hotel? Or maybe you were obsessed with that one pasta place and want to go back there two nights in a row. Possibly the best part of traveling solo is that you can do literally anything you like without needing to please other people. Bon voyage!

