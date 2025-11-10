iTeaworld Launches the World’s First Structured “Yin Zhi” Scented Tea Collections — Reimagining a Millennium-Old Chinese Craft

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the enthusiastic response to iTeaworld’s Oolong Tea Framework at the 2025 Northwest Tea Festival, iTeaworld now extends its exploration into another essential pillar of Chinese tea culture — the art of Yin Zhi (scenting) with real flowers.



iTeaworld three curated scented tea collections

Today, iTeaworld announced the launch of three curated collections designed especially for beginners of traditional scented tea, helping global tea enthusiasts gain a clearer and more systematic understanding of China’s classic Yin Zhi craftsmanship. Each tea in the series is scented exclusively with natural fresh blossoms, without the use of artificial flavorings, to present a purer and more authentic floral aroma.

While jasmine tea is widely recognized around the world, the traditional Yin Zhi process behind it remains little known. Many consumers are unaware of why authentic scented tea differs so greatly from flavored or blended teas, or how diverse jasmine tea traditions exist across China. Beyond jasmine, which other flowers can unite with tea through this meticulous craft of layering and infusion?

These long-standing questions have driven iTeaworld to develop its structured scented tea collections.

Yin Zhi: An Ancient Eastern Craft

The history of Chinese scented tea dates back over a thousand years, rooted in the Eastern philosophy of “food as medicine.” For generations, Chinese artisans have cultivated harmony between humans and nature — using flowers to nurture the mind and fragrance to calm the spirit.

This wisdom is embodied in the character “窨 (Yìn),” meaning to let tea leaves rest among layers of fresh blossoms, allowing the scent to slowly infuse the leaf. From the Tang dynasty’s citrus-peel and ginger teas to the Song’s early floral infusions and the Ming’s perfected technique, Yin Zhi evolved as a meditative craft of timing, temperature, and patience. Tea masters layer tea and flowers in ideal conditions, achieving a state of perfect harmony, where tea and flowers become one — tea draws out the flower’s aroma, and flowers enrich the tea’s taste.

Four Dimensions That Define the Soul of Scented Tea

According to iTeaworld, understanding true Yin Zhi flower tea begins with four essential dimensions:

1. Tea Base – Defines the character of the fragrance. The same jasmine blossom expresses a fresh elegance with green tea, or a honeyed warmth with black tea. Tea differences in oxidation and roasting create distinct aroma profiles.

2. Number of Scenting Cycles – The “immersion level” of aroma. From three to nine scentings, each repetition deepens the fragrance and fuses the tea and flower more completely.

3. Flower–Tea Pairing – A perfect match of nature. Jasmine’s clarity, osmanthus’s sweetness, and gardenia’s richness — each flower seeks its ideal tea companion, forming a unique aromatic map.

4. Region of Origin – The flavor’s “birth certificate.” Fuzhou jasmine offers rock-sugar sweetness; Suzhou’s Daidai flower (Citrus × aurantium Amara) bloom twice a year— every terroir leaves its distinctive mark on flavor and fragrance.

Reimagining Floral Tea for Today

To help global tea enthusiasts explore this sensory landscape, iTeaworld has created three curated collections that reinterpret the heritage of Yin Zhi:

Dialogue Between Jasmine and Tea Bases – Discover how the same jasmine blossom transforms when paired with different tea bases — green, black, oolong, and dark tea.

– Discover how the same jasmine blossom transforms when paired with different tea bases — green, black, oolong, and dark tea. Layers of Scenting Collection – Experience jasmine teas scented three, five, seven, and nine times, and witness how fragrance evolves from light to deep harmony.

– Experience jasmine teas scented three, five, seven, and nine times, and witness how fragrance evolves from light to deep harmony. China’s Top Ten Scented Tea Collection – A journey through jasmine, osmanthus, gardenia, pomelo blossom, and more — a collector’s “fragrance map” of classic Chinese floral teas.

This is only the beginning. iTeaworld will soon take tea drinkers on a “virtual journey” across China’s five major scenting regions, revealing how each landscape shapes its tea.

The brand will also launch a Chenpi (Dried Tangerine Peel) Tea Series, including Chenpi White, Black, Ripe Pu-erh, and Liubao teas. In Chinese tradition, Chenpi — aged sun-dried tangerine peel — is known for its soothing aroma and harmonizing qualities, continuing iTeaworld’s philosophy that “fragrance nourishes the heart, and tea nurtures the body.”

From Tasting to Understanding

To help tea lovers not only appreciate but also share their knowledge, iTeaworld has prepared a special gift: The iTeaworld Guide to Chinese Scented Tea.

This illustrated handbook transforms the complex history and craft of flower tea into engaging stories and practical brewing guides. It helps readers easily distinguish Yin Zhi (true scenting) from simple blending or flavoring, and discover their favorite profiles. The guide is complimentary with orders and also available for free download.

This release coincides with iTeaworld’s Black Friday Premium Loose-Leaf Tea Celebration, featuring the debut of the Top Ten Scented Tea Collection and an extended range of premium loose-leaf teas for global tea enthusiasts to explore.

About iTeaworld

Founded in 2009 in the ancient tea gardens of Guilin, iTeaworld is dedicated to sustainability and the storytelling of Chinese tea culture.

What began as a mission to “share good tea with the world” has evolved into a deeper purpose — bridging the global understanding of authentic Chinese tea. From its green tea system to the oolong series celebrated at the Northwest Tea Festival, and now the revival of traditional scented teas, iTeaworld continues to share not just fine tea, but the craftsmanship, terroir, and human warmth behind every leaf.

Website: www.iTeaworld.com

Social Media: LinkedIn|Instagram|Youtube |Facebook|Discord Group

Contact: Yujie Zhang, market@iTeaworld.com

Source