Jennifer Lopez just wore Martha Stewart’s fave shoe trend — get the look from $20

If you want to make your outfits just a little more glam, look to a star like Jennifer Lopez, who isn’t too shy to add a little sparkle and shine to her daily wardrobe. Case in point: The pop culture icon recently posted a bunch of photos to Instagram from a trip to Egypt, where she was wearing a pair of stunning gold flip-flops.

J.Lo wore the metallic sandals by the pool in a sexy black fringed cover-up, and wore them to pose in a mini floral sundress in a second photo. While we know she’s a fan of Tkees flip-flops, we’re not sure exactly which ones she’s wearing here. That said, it’s not hard to copy the look!

Lopez isn’t the only celeb fan of wearing metallics, either. In fact, Martha Stewart is often spotted wearing gold sneakers and chunky heels to events. It’s easy to see why, too. Metallics are a neutral, so you can wear them with anything. You can pair gold flip-flops with jeans, a sun dress, your swimsuit, linen pants and more.

Advertisement Advertisement

If you don’t have a pair of shiny slides in your closet yet, take a look below at a few gold finds starting at $20.