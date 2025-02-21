JetBlue Vacations says weather won’t rain on its customers’ parade

For travelers seeking sunnier skies, JetBlue Vacations has announced a new partnership to help keep vacationers satisfied.

JetBlue Vacations and WeatherPromise will be offering reimbursement for travelers’ trips against “significant rainfall.”

Jamie Perry, president of JetBlue Travel, said in a press release that travel should be exciting, not stressful.

“We know how important vacations are, and by offering coverage against weather disruptions, we’re ensuring our customers can focus on enjoying their trips with confidence and peace of mind,” said Perry.

JetBlue customers who book eligible “Flight + Hotel vacation packages” can receive protection for all trip components such as rental cars and activities, according to the press release.

With historical weather data, destination details and trip length, WeatherPromise — a tech startup that launched early last year — can determine if rainfall meets the qualifying threshold, the release said.

If the rainfall does meet the level, customers are automatically reimbursed without having to fill out any paperwork, the comp

WeatherPromise works with “travel and experience” companies around the world, providing a “weather guarantee” for travelers who may experience bad weather.

Daniel Price, co-founder of WeatherPromise, announced in the release the company hopes to bring “humanity” back to air travel.

“Our relationship allows us and JetBlue to fulfill our mission of giving everyone the joy and freedom to travel the world without worrying about the weather,” said Price.

A study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) titled “Season and Weather Effects on Travel-Related Mood and Travel Satisfaction” found that poor weather may impact travel commutes.

“Higher temperatures made participants feel more pleased after the commute, whereas rain or snow had an opposite negative effect,” said the study.

Fox News Digital reached out to JetBlue Vacations, which is based in Florida, for comment.

