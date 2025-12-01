Kayak CEO Steve Hafner: Travel Tuesday is really about international discounts

Steve Hafner, Kayak CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the origins of Travel Tuesday, what to expect in travel deals this year, travel outlook, and more.
04:56
an hour ago
