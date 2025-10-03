KUCHING, Malaysia, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The much-anticipated launch of Kind Borneo, a transformative corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, marked a resounding success as it convened 17 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and drew over 100 participants committed to strengthening communities across Sarawak and the wider Borneo region.



Kind Borneo Launched with Strong Support to Empower NGOs and Strengthen Communities Across Sarawak and Borneo

Organised by MACEOS (Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers) Sarawak Region and Borneo Business Connect, the inaugural event was hosted at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) and strategically co-located with Business Events Sarawak’s Legacy 360 Conference. The launch underscored a powerful shared commitment: to amplify the role of NGOs and embed meaningful CSR initiatives into the DNA of the business events industry.

The programme featured engaging NGO pitch presentations in the morning, followed by two high-impact expert panel discussions. “Forging Effective Partnerships – Aligning CSR Vision with NGO Impact”, moderated by Kingston Khoo, explored how businesses can effectively collaborate with NGOs to develop sustainable support models. The second panel, “Beyond Grants – A Strategic Blueprint for NGO Success with Government-Linked Foundations”, moderated by Dato Jacqueline Fong, provided practical guidance on securing and managing grants, while highlighting inspiring NGO success stories.

Kind Borneo was founded by Borneo Business Connect directors Datuk Dr Gandhi and Gracie Geikie, supported by esteemed advisors Datin Rosemarie Wong Jabu, Dato Jacqueline Fong, and Datin Dona Drury Wee. Together, they bring decades of leadership in community development, philanthropy, and social impact work.

In her remarks, Amelia Roziman, CEO of Business Events Sarawak, highlighted the broader vision:

“Business events have immense potential to be a force for good, leaving behind a legacy that extends far beyond the conference walls. By co-locating Kind Borneo with our Legacy 360 Conference, we are providing a practical platform for our industry to directly engage with and understand the needs of local NGOs. This transforms CSR from a concept into actionable, sustainable, and impactful support for communities.”

The event also featured a vibrant NGO Gallery, showcasing 17 associations and community-based enterprises, providing visibility for their initiatives and forging new opportunities for collaboration with business and government stakeholders.

The successful launch of Kind Borneo was made possible through the support of BCCK, Place Borneo, IDA, Team Magnifico, and Catcity Holidays.

With its impactful debut, Kind Borneo is poised to become a long-term movement—one that empowers NGOs, strengthens partnerships, and builds lasting legacies for communities across Borneo.

