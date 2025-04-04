KOLON SPORT Launches Pioneering Sub-Line「K:」

Empowering the Evolution of Asian Outdoor Aesthetics Through Innovation

TOKYO, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KOLON SPORT, a premium outdoor lifestyle brand, has unveiled its avant-garde sub-line「K:」—a bold initiative that merges minimalist efficiency with “quiet luxury” aesthetics, marking a new chapter in revolutionizing Asian outdoor design. Guided by the philosophy of “function over form,” 「K:」 captures intricate natural details, combining innovative tailoring, high-end fabrics, and a unique color system to establish its distinct visual and functional identity.

The debut 2025 Spring/Summer collection, titled “THAW,” draws inspiration from the cyclical rhythm of seasons. Through material and structural innovation, the collection bridges outdoor and urban environments, infusing metropolitan lifestyles with the vitality of nature while rekindling urban dwellers’ connection to the natural world.

On April 1, the “Forest Cycle” exhibition, complementing the launch of the「K:」2025 Spring/Summer collection, opened in Tokyo at an art space designed by renowned architect Tadao Ando. Japanese actor, singer, and cultural icon Yosuke Kubozuka attended the event wearing「K:」’s new designs, joining guests to witness the sub-line’s grand debut.

The “Forest Cycle” exhibition presents a space inspired by natural cycles, divided into three thematic zones: “Echoes,” “THAW,” and “Awakening.” These zones explore the essence of seasonal transitions, creating a multidimensional dialogue around life, time, and nature’s evolution.

The「K:」2025 Spring/Summer “THAW” collection features a versatile product lineup, including waterproof jackets, trousers, skirts, hiking shoes, T-shirts, and shirts, designed to transition seamlessly from professional outdoor protection to everyday urban style. Color palettes draw from the harmonies of winter, spring, and summer, while advanced materials such as GORE-TEX, POLARTEC fleece, and wool knits strike a balance between technology and nature.

Standout pieces include the VALLEY series jackets, celebrated for their superior outdoor performance, avant-garde 3D cuts, and seasonally resonant hues. The VALLEY series adopts a slightly loose cropped silhouette tailored for Asian body types, with ergonomic curved designs at the back, shoulders, and elbows for unrestricted movement during outdoor activities.

Since its inception, KOLON SPORT has championed its philosophy of “Your Best Way to Nature,” committing to technological innovation, design excellence, and sustainability. The brand strives to elevate outdoor experiences into premium lifestyle moments, fostering harmony between humanity and nature. The「K:」sub-line redefines “quiet luxury” outdoor aesthetics through cutting-edge technology and fashion-forward silhouettes, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to high-end outdoor living.

Tokyo, as the birthplace and trendsetter of Asian pop culture, was chosen as the launchpad for 「K:」 The city’s fusion of avant-garde culture and natural ethos aligns perfectly with 「K:」’s vision of bridging urban and outdoor realms, providing a symbolic stage for the collection’s debut.

