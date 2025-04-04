The best cheap Mother’s Day gifts under $50 that every mom will love

If you could give your mom the world, you would. And while a spendy, luxe Mother’s Day gift would be the next best thing, your wallet may be telling you otherwise right now. No need to fret, because I’ve searched high and low for the best Mother’s Day gifts under $50 — and trust me, the price is the only thing cheap about ’em.

Don’t believe me? Let’s backtrack. Below, you’ll find affordable picks, starting as low as $5, that run the gamut. There’s an assortment of skin-care staples (including a trio of eye masks that topped our tests), spring-ready styles, gardening extras and even a cool gift experience or two.

Pampering and relaxation is the name of the game here. Spoil Mom with beauty gift sets that fit your budget, from a Burt’s Bees kit for $15 to a sampling of Beekman 1802’s top products (still under $25!). Self-care looks different from woman to woman, so there’s also a mix of unique Mother’s Day gift ideas for bookworms, crafters, gardeners and tea lovers, all of which will bring a moment of much-needed calm.

Scroll on for gift ideas in the following categories: Mother’s Day gifts under $15 | Mother’s Day gifts under $25 | Mother’s Day gifts under $50

Cheap Mother’s Day gifts under $15

Amazon Since you love her from her from her tips to her toes, it’s only right that you wrap up an assortment of products that’ll help keep ’em moisturized in the months ahead. She’ll get a travel-size version of six Burt’s Bees favorites, including their hardworking hand salve, skin-smoothing foot cream and sunshiney lemon cuticle treatment. $13 at Amazon

Amazon A mother’s love is forever — just like these long-lasting blooms. This paper bouquet looks as fresh and vibrant as the real thing, but it’ll stand the test of time (no water or sunshine needed!). Write a sweet Mother’s Day message in the accompanying card, and you’ve got yourself a well-rounded gift for under $15. $13 at Amazon

Amazon When’s the last time you told your mom how you really felt? Not a casual “I love you,” but the real deal? Mother’s Day is the moment to pour your heart out, and this fill-in-the-blank book is the perfect way to do it. There are 30 prompts sprinkled throughout the pages, all of which focus on your fave lady. $12 at Amazon

Target Your gardener-turned-gatherer will get plenty of use out of this cheery carrier when it comes time to pick their blooming bounty. It’s just the right size to hold a bouquet’s worth of stems and can be thrown over the shoulder for easy carrying. Show Mom how it works by gifting it with a farm-fresh arrangement tucked inside. $5 at Target

Old Navy Bag charms are having a moment, but you know what’s way more versatile? A patterned scarf that can be wrapped around a purse handle one day and worn bandana-style the next. Opt for this warm and sunny design to carry her through the summer months. $13 at Old Navy

Target She’s got gardening gadgets and gizmos aplenty, but this set of three quirky pot stakes is one thing she’ll make shroom for — you can take my word for it. They’re whimsical, a bit on the nose (especially if she’s growing mushrooms) and, dare I say, a whole lotta fun(gi). $10 at Target

Cheap Mother’s Day gifts under $25

Amazon Puffy, tired eyes are no match for these Jessica Alba-approved eye masks. Our beauty editor, Jennifer Romolini, also swears by them (and she’s a celeb in our eyes!) because they nourish and brighten the delicate under-eye area, and look super cute while doing so. Each color indicates a different need — pink moisturizes with hyaluronic acid, gold gives a youthful glow and blue is packed with niacinamide to illuminate your skin. $18 at Amazon

Amazon She went from flipping physical pages to tapping her Kindle screen. And now? She can move on with a click of a button. No Wi-Fi or Bluetooth required — clip the page-turner to the e-reader when in use, then use the remote to go forward or back. “A part of me feels like this product is the height of laziness, but honestly I love this thing too much to care,” one bookworm boasted. “I like to keep my arms under the covers especially when it’s cold, so this little page-turner helps me keep my arms warm and turn the page.” $20 at Amazon

Kate Spade Outlet

Amazon My medicine cabinet is packed with plenty of unsexy products that actually work. And while they do wonders for my skin, they aren’t exactly giftable — Beekman 1802 is the rare exception. I’ve been using the brand’s goat milk-infused gems for years, and this trio brings together three of my all-time favorites: its hand-wrapped bar soap, a travel-size hand lotion and a tub of decadent body cream for post-shower hydration. $24 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Wildflower gardens are as low-maintenance as it gets. Just press these seed bombs into the ground, water and wait eight weeks to catch ’em in full bloom. She’ll get nine seed bombs in this box — it’s her call whether she wants to plot out what goes where or plant them at random. $16 at Uncommon Goods

Amazon Bring on the effortless curls that are actually, well, effortless. I mean it: Wrap hair around the satin headband and secure each side with the matching scrunchie, then hit the pillow and wake up with big, bouncy curls. “My hair does not hold a curl when I use a curling iron, but with this it stays all day. I don’t even use hair spray,” one surprised shopper gushed. $16 at Amazon

Cheap Mother’s Day gifts under $50

Amazon This rave review says it all: “I’m a mom of two kids so it’s a need, not a want.” Pop this compression cap in the freezer for cold therapy or stick it in the microwave for 20 seconds for heated relief — both methods will soothe her strained eyes or throbbing head. $30 at Amazon

Stanley Stanley is springing into the season with pastels galore. This year’s color trends all take center stage — powdery pink, butter yellow and cornflower blue — in the new getaway-inspired collection, aptly named Oasis. I’m partial to this tumbler decked out with cabana stripes, available in all three of this season’s hottest hues. $35 at Stanley

Amazon If she finds joy in tinkering with teeny-tiny things, then let me introduce you to the best Mother’s Day gift you can give. Her first challenge is constructing the mini greenhouse, but the real fun is assembling all of the minis that go inside — potted flowers, oil paintings, wooden crates, you name it. “The flowers and plants were very time-consuming, so pack your patience. But once I completed it, I got a sense of accomplishment,” one budding builder, who called it “a great distraction,” wrote. $40 at Amazon

Nordstrom A tennis bracelet for less than $40? I’m sure you’re already sold, but it’s even better since this gold or silver beauty also spells out the nickname of the woman you love most. It’s especially fitting for new moms, but the ones who’ve been doing it for years will also appreciate it. $38 at Nordstrom

Amazon News flash: “Rich moms” are wearing puffer bags. Free People and Abercrombie sell their own versions, but this Amazon bestseller gives the same look for half the price. “I used it for travel on a plane instead of a backpack. I loved it so much I now use it as my work purse,” one stylish shopper raved. Another five-star fashionista said they use it for the gym, adding that they can “fit a pair of shoes in there, change of clothes and hygiene products.” $30 at Amazon

Bonne Maman She’ll have to wait a few more months until she can get her hands on the coveted Bonne Maman advent calendar, but for now, this jam sampler will do. Get nine mini jars in a limited-edition tin, including honey and fresh, fruit-forward jams in flavors like strawberry guava and cherry hibiscus. $27 at Bonne Maman

Uncommon Goods Sure, you could always wrap up a box of gourmet teas and call it a day. But if you want to make her Mother’s Day one to remember, throw her a tea party of sorts with the help of Uncommon Goods. Sign her up for a 90-minute tea-tasting experience, then they’ll send her a sampling of eight Whittard of Chelsea teas in the days leading up to it. $48 at Uncommon Goods

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

