Labor Day sales on our favorite home items are here: Save up to 75% on bedding, vacuums and more

Got any fun plans for Labor Day weekend? Hmm, all of that late-summer barbecuing doesn’t leave much time for shopping … but never fear! Plenty of early Labor Day sales have already begun popping up, and if you could use some spiffy new home essentials, you’ve come to the right place.

How does a Dyson canister vacuum discounted by an impressive $150 sound? How about a cordless Shark stick vac or Roomba for an all-time low price? Maybe you could use a speedy air fryer — well, we’ve found a top-rated Ninja marked down to just $69. A queen mattress for under $200 might sound too good to be true (it’s not!), and if you’ve been meaning to up your home security, we spotted a Ring video doorbell for 40% off.

There’s a whole lot more — and we Yahoo shopping editors would know. We search for the best deals day in and day out, so we’re clued into what separates a stellar sale from a so-so one. Not all Labor Day deals are worth you taking a break from that burger, which is why we’ve been busy checking price histories and comparing retailers to find the very best early Labor Day home deals.

(Psst: Be sure to check out our roundups of the best Labor Day deals at Amazon and Walmart for even more savings.)

Best Labor Day home deals: Vacuums

Walmart Attention, pet parents: Before you call your local carpet cleaning service, you’ll want to check out this little wonder from Bissell. The bestseller was designed with pet stains in mind, but it’s effective on dirt and other messes as well. At under 10 pounds, it’s easy to take from room to room, and its strong spray and suction capabilities will have you wondering why you considered replacing every rug in your home. (Just ask the more than 8,000 Walmart customers who gave it a perfect rating.) This price is about as low as we’ve ever seen it. $88 at Walmart

Amazon You’re not gonna need a bigger boat — er, shopping cart — for this Shark, cuz it weighs in at under 4 pounds. You’re getting a sleek stick vac and handheld in one, meaning it’s equally useful for zapping up dust from your floor as it is for cleaning furniture, stairs and even the interior of your car. Plus, you can’t beat its cordless design — isn’t having to find a new outlet every time you switch rooms the worst part of vacuuming? This is as low as we’ve ever seen it on sale for, FYI… Check out our roundup of the best cordless stick vacuums for more. $100 at Amazon

Amazon A top-selling Roomba that’s down to just $180 — its lowest price ever? We’ll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. $180 at Amazon

Amazon This powerful 7-pounder tackles pet hair, crumbs and that dreaded beach sand like it’s nothing, according to our resident vacuum tester, Kristin Granero. She awarded it the title of “best cordless stick vacuum” in her roundup, saying it “hit the sweet spot in our testing for a sleek vacuum that offers solid performance, along with some snazzy features, at a competitive price.” She went on to praise its narrow brush head that “swivels like a dream” and described it as “lightweight” and “incredibly quiet — enough that it probably wouldn’t wake a sleeping baby.” You’ll be able to see dirt hiding in dark spaces, thanks to its headlights, and it even has a dust sensor that’ll automatically adjust the power depending on how much extra cleaning oomph is required. As for suction? Granero called it “superb,” saying it was a champ at “mowing down faux fur, sand, kitty litter, rice and cereal with ease.” It’s only ever dipped lower than its current price during Prime Day. $210 at Amazon

Walmart Been dyin’ to try a Dyson? You won’t do much better than this clever ball vac, which automatically returns to its upright position should it get knocked over. Not to mention, its Turbinehead knows how to position itself depending on the surface it’s cleaning to increase suction, and you’ll get four tools for tackling different spaces in your home. Plus, its washable lifetime filter means you won’t have to shell out for replacements. $200 at Walmart

Walmart Of course, if it’s a Dyson stick vac you want, a Dyson stick vac you can get — and for a not-so-shabby $140 discount. What sets this model apart is the detangling Motorbar (got pet hair?) and whole-machine filtration system for trapping pesky airborne allergens. It also converts into a handheld for sucking up debris from stairs and furniture. $260 at Walmart

Best Labor Day home deals: Kitchen

Walmart Bring your crispy, crunchy culinary dreams to life with this Walmart bestseller. It can roast, reheat and dehydrate, all in one machine — and with little to no oil. Plus, it’s compact but can accommodate up to 2 pounds of fries in its basket. Eat your heart out, Mickey D’s. (Psst: This price is better than Amazon’s!) Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for 2024. $69 at Walmart

Amazon I own this multi-use, nonstick beauty, and it just might become your most-utilized piece of cookware, thanks to its thoughtful design. It took the internet by storm a few years ago and quickly became a favorite of home cooks and celebrities alike. (Selena Gomez did a collaboration with the brand, and Oprah has called it “the kitchen magician.”) Its ceramic coating is slick and free of PFAS, while the handle smartly doubles as a spoon rest. Speaking of utensils, it comes with a wooden spatula and metal steamer basket that can be used as a colander, and it’s oven-safe up to 450°F for added versatility. It’s not often on sale, so grab it while it’s $40 off! Check out my full Our Place Always Pan review for more. Save $40 with Prime $110 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. At nearly 60% off, this top-seller comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef’s knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we’ve never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this is a stellar price for a comprehensive set with such high ratings. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $150 at Amazon

Amazon I used to bake for a living, and my trusty KitchenAid stand mixer is my go-to appliance. Cake batters, cookie doughs, breads, frostings, meringues — you name it, I’ve probably made it using this mighty machine. Unlike flimsier mixers, this one is built to last (there’s a reason KitchenAids are often passed down from one generation to the next). At 4.5 quarts, it can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time, though it won’t take up much room in your kitchen. Oh, and you’ll get a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen it on sale for, we’ll happily take a $50 discount. $280 at Amazon

HexClad Gordon Ramsay approves of this brand, and you know how particular the celebrity chef is. The pans’ hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, “is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well.” They’re made of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and their nonstick interiors make them a breeze to clean. Plus, the signature hexagonal etching helps encourage browning. With this starter set, you’ll get a Hybrid pan, pot and lids for each. Bonus? You’ll also get an 8-inch chef’s knife as a free gift with your purchase. Not too bad for over 40% off… Check out our roundup of the best cookware sets for more. $259 at HexClad

QVC You’ll feel like you have your own personal smoothie shop with this best-in-class blender. Boasting a 2-horsepower motor, it’ll effortlessly blitz ice and frozen fruit, though you could also use it for whizzing up sauces or even grinding meat. From soup to nuts (as in, homemade nut butters), this workhorse will level up your meal prep like no other — and this is the best price we’re seeing at the moment. $280 at QVC

(Check out our roundup of all of the best early Labor Day kitchen deals for more.)

Best Labor Day home deals: Outdoors

Amazon If your yard’s in need of some heavy-duty pruning, this small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. To make things even more convenient, the No. 1 bestseller and Yahoo reader favorite is cordless. Overgrown shrubs, you’ve met your match. This deal drops the price to $40, which is as low as we’ve ever seen it. Save $40 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Wayfair Adirondack chairs can cost a pretty penny, so when we see one that’s marked down — especially when it’s nearly 50% off, like this one — we pounce! Its sturdy, solid wood frame can hold up to 250 pounds, though at just 20 pounds itself, it’s not difficult to move around your patio. Oh, and it even folds up for easy storage come winter. $69 at Wayfair

Amazon Yahoo named this the best fire pit for cooking, so if you’re envisioning a toasty autumn filled with spooky stories and, of course, s’mores, this is the one that belongs in your backyard. The grill grate swivels for easy access, and you can use the outer edge for holding drinks and more. There’s still plenty of backyard-worthy weather ahead of us, so grab it while it’s over 45% off. Check out our roundup of the best fire pits for more. $95 at Amazon

Walmart Even though summer’s ending, this dining set will have you enjoying that glorious fall weather over cozy meals. It’s understated yet stylish, so will go with most any outdoor decor, and the table sports an umbrella hole. You’re saving $170 with this Labor Day deal. $250 at Walmart

Best Labor Day home deals: Small appliances and electronics

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. A sweet 50% off, this electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. We’ve yet to see it on sale for less. Check out our tech editor’s roundup of the products he can’t live without for gadgets and gizmos aplenty. Save $10 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Tired of dealing with a menagerie of remotes every time you want to watch TV? Stop the insanity with a Fire TV Stick — it can replace ’em all. You’ll be able to effortlessly switch between the news, sports, live TV and your favorite streaming platforms for easy access to millions of shows and movies. Snag it while it’s nearly 40% off. $25 at Amazon

Amazon You can’t put a price on peace of mind, but we’ll gladly take 40% off — and considering this device has over 165,000 five-star ratings, you can feel confident in its effectiveness. It’s easy to set up (mounting hardware is included) and connect to Wi-Fi via the Ring app, so your home will feel more secure in a jiffy. Oh, and now you’ll be able to see when all of your Amazon goodies arrive. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Seasonal allergies making you sneezier than one of Snow White’s friends? You’ll want this HEPA air purifier that’s currently on major markdown. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as large as 0.3 microns, it does so quietly (as in, quieter than a whisper so as not to wake Sleepy). It’s suitable for spaces of up to 1,076 square feet, and while this isn’t the absolute best price we’ve seen, you’re still saving over 60%. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more. Save $141 with Prime and coupon $79 at Amazon

Amazon Handy humans, this one’s for you: With the powerful drill and impact driver of this highly rated set, you’ll finally be able to cross all those long-delayed home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes the tools easy to use, and the best part? No cords! A Yahoo reader fave, it’s dipped a little lower in the past, during Prime Day and the like, but at $80 off, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen. $159 at Amazon

Best Labor Day home deals: Bedding and mattresses

Amazon Did you know sleeping on a silky pillowcase is good for your skin and hair? It can help reduce breakage and split ends and minimize wrinkles, since it cuts down on friction. You’ll feel like royalty too! All that for just four bucks? Sign us up. $4 at Amazon

Amazon This cushy comforter, which has tabs and can double as a duvet insert, was designed for all-season use, keeping you cozy yet cool during the warmer months and toasty come winter. Box stitching helps keep the fluffy filling evenly distributed, and for just $24, you’ll feel like royalty (I would know, I own this very blanket!). Check out my full Bedsure Comforter review for more. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Show sweaty nights who’s in charge with this pair of chill headrests. Thousands of satisfied slumberers rave about their soft yet supportive feel, and the breathable down alternative fill helps promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, the pillows are suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side. Get ’em while they’re over 75% off. Check out our roundup of the best pillows of 2024 for additional options. Save $91 with coupon $29 at Amazon

Wayfair Getting a queen-sized mattress for under $200 is like finding a needle in a haystack, but we’ve done it! This top-seller is not too plush, not too firm … we think Goldilocks would be a fan. It’s made of breathable memory foam for minimal motion transfer and comfy support. Over 43,000 five-star reviewers can’t be wrong, can they? $173 at Wayfair

Tuft & Needle This hybrid mattress offers the best of both worlds by combining adaptive memory foam with supportive coils. The breathable diamond-infused foam helps keep things cool at night while the individually pocketed springs provide more stability for less motion transfer (meaning you’ll be spared from the disruptive bounce of your partners or pets in the middle of the night). Bonus: It comes with a washable top cover to keep things fresh, and it’s suitable for all sleep styles. $1,456 at Tuft & Needle

Best Labor Day home deals: Bathroom

Amazon Swapping a sad trickle of water for a vigorous stream is arguably the best upgrade a shower can get — and this top-seller makes it easy. The snazzy shower head (a Yahoo reader favorite) has five different spray modes including rain, massage and mist, so you’ll be able to customize your H2O pressure to your liking. Plus, it doesn’t require any tools and can be installed in a minute, according to the manufacturer. You’re saving 50% with this deal — one of the best markdowns we’ve seen for this accessory. Save $15 with Prime $15 at Amazon

Amazon Great for getting into small corners and busting away grime from grout, this battery-powered gadget scrubs 60 times per second to save you time and elbow grease. It comes with two heads and is all ready to go with batteries. Check out our full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Why keep tripping over shampoo bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This popular set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that’s a lot of gel, conditioner and body wash) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesives to stick ’em on the wall. Some colors, like rose gold, retail for $70, so the fact that this one is 75% less? Grab a set for every bathroom! Save $53 with Prime and coupon $17 at Amazon

Amazon There’s no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these electric doodads on hand. It has thousands of great reviews and two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. This is close to as low as it gets, folks! Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $35 with Prime and coupon $35 at Amazon

Best Labor Day home deals: Cleaning and organizing

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They’re made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they’ll shorten the drying time in the process. What’s more, they’ll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack. $13 at Amazon

Amazon We’re on the brink of a transitional clothing season, and whether you’re stowing away shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 60-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won’t forget what you stashed in them. At nearly 65% off, it’s a great time to buy. Check out our full Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags review for more. Save $27 with Prime and coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon Got pets? You’ll want this No. 1 bestseller in your cart. It removes hair and fur from your upholstery and clothing without any of that sticky tape so you can keep using it until the cows come home. This is as good a price as we’ve seen in years — be sure to apply Yahoo’s exclusive code 20CHOMBD at checkout for the full discount. Save $12 with code 20CHOMBD $16 at Amazon

Amazon Is there any type of clutter as aggravating as shoe clutter? Give your doormat a break by storing footwear on this double-decker rack. It’ll keep everything orderly and off the floor, and you can even use it to display decorative items (if there’s any extra room!). It’s made of 100% bamboo and can hold up to 40 pounds, and it’s stackable, so you can buy a few while they’re down to this low price. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Overflowing hamper making your closet a mess? This attractive dual-sided number allows you to separate lights from darks before you start your laundry, and each side has a removable bag so you can bring just the clothes you’re cleaning to your machine. The lid keeps your dirty garments (and any associated odors) under wraps. $30 at Amazon

