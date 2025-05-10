‘Like a hot knife through butter’: Fiskars pruning shears are down to $14

If you’re a seasoned gardener, you know that having a great set of snippers is non-negotiable. But if you’re new to the wonderful world of at-home horticulture, I found a tool that can turn a jungle into a primrose path: the top-selling Fiskars Pruning Shears. Shoppers love them for their ease of use and, of course, sharp blades. Careful! They can slice through almost anything. And speaking of cutting, Amazon just slashed the price of these savvy slicers to $14 (down from $21), so now’s the time to pounce.

Amazon Gardeners love these for their comfy, non-slip grip and rust-resistant steel blades. Another snazzy feature: A self-cleaning sap groove keeps blades from sticking! $14 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

If you have a green thumb, you’ll want to add them to your cart ASAP — they’re a great upgrade. And if you don’t have a green thumb, these shears will help you get one.

Why do I need this? 🤔

I lived in a small Manhattan apartment for years, so I didn’t have a garden but often displayed flowers from my local market. For years, I tried using regular scissors and I’d get so frustrated because no matter how much force I used, they wouldn’t snap flower stems smoothly.

After moving to the suburbs and getting a garden of my very own, I thought, “Enough is enough!” and found these fantastic Fiskars shears at Amazon. I’ve owned them for several years and they work perfectly every single time. They have a soft, nonslip grip and a coating on the blades so they easily glide through even thick stems. They haven’t rusted on me, either. Experienced gardeners say they cut like a “hot knife through butter.” That makes them easy to handle, even if you can’t garden like you used to because of arthritis or decreased grip strength.

A self-cleaning groove helps keep the blade from sticking to sap or debris — a big selling point for experienced gardeners. I especially love the easy-lock notch that keeps them closed when I’m not using them.

These Fiskars pruners will help you get your yard in shape for spring. Snap the snippers up for just $14. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

With 38,000-plus five-star ratings, you know you’ve stumbled on something special. More than 60,000 shears have been bought in the last month alone!

Pros 👍

“Arthritis has no more power over me,” shared a satisfied snipper. “I was unable to use the larger cutting tools because I have nasty arthritis, but with the Fiskars, it’s snip and snip and snip, most times for larger diameter plants too. I am ordering another one today. Yes, it’s that good.”

“Excellent pruning shears,” added an experienced gardener. “Easy to handle and cuts very well. Works on small and medium branches of numerous plants. Pruning ferns, hosta and arborvitaes. Fiskars products are well-made. In my opinion, the product should be in any gardener’s toolbox.”

“I was looking for a nicer pair of shears after my old ones broke,” wrote a five-star fan. “OMG! What an upgrade. These shears are effortless to use. Makes my pruning chores so much easier on my hands. Makes it more enjoyable with less hand fatigue. They are also well built and I expect them to last a very, very long time.”

“Very sharp, provides an easy, clean cut,” said a rave reviewer. “Being able to quickly lock the pruners and slip them into a pocket was very convenient.”

Cons 👎

This peeved planter gave the pair five stars but had one gripe: “The only thing I wish is that they had bright-colored grips because I lay them down in the yard frequently and lose them temporarily.”

Another agreed: “I keep losing my clippers in the high flora of my native plants [and] find them years later. I now tie yellow danger tape around the handles in hopes of not losing them. Anyway, these are great and not too expensive. I bought two pairs for the reason already stated.”

Amazon The easy-lock feature keeps these shut tight when they aren’t in use. Should something happen to them, no worries: They come with a lifetime warranty. $14 at Amazon

