LILYSILK Marks Global Expansion with First Asia Flagship in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has officially opened its first flagship store in Asia at Harbour City, Hong Kong. This marks a major step in the brand's global expansion and a celebration of its 15-year journey of excellence in refined craftsmanship and sustainable design.



LILYSILK officially opened its first flagship store in Asia at Harbour City, Hong Kong

Situated on the second floor of Gateway Arcade in Harbour City, a premier luxury shopping destination in Tsim Sha Tsui, the new store offers an immersive experience of LILYSILK’s refined world. From apparel and accessories to home and bedding essentials, each item is made with the finest natural mulberry silk and other responsibly sourced materials. With extended opening hours from 10:00 to 22:00 daily, the flagship store caters to both locals and international visitors looking to explore LILYSILK’s signature fusion of elegance and practicality.

Since its founding in 2010, LILYSILK has grown into a globally recognized name, particularly across North America and Europe, for its uncompromising commitment to quality and timeless style. Entering the Chinese market in 2022, the brand quickly gained admiration among Asian consumers. Earlier this year, LILYSILK opened its first concept store in New York’s Meatpacking District, introducing a physical expression of the brand’s design philosophy. The Hong Kong flagship follows this milestone, offering a curated space where customers can engage more deeply with the brand’s mission and values.

At the core of LILYSILK is the belief that “Not all silk is equal.” Every product is thoughtfully designed to deliver comfort, functionality, and enduring beauty. The brand’s philosophy of Conscious Elegance encourages thoughtful living by choosing less but better, dressing with intention, and respecting what truly matters: each other and the planet. All fabrics are held to the highest standards, including OEKO-TEX, GOTS, GCS, SGS, and RWS certifications, ensuring safety, sustainability, and superior feel.

Loved by A-list celebrities, LILYSILK’s designs have appeared on red carpets, film sets, and music videos. From Anne Hathaway at Cannes to Meryl Streep at the 2024 Palme d’Or photocall, and from Kristen Stewart in Berlin to Selena Gomez in her recent video, the brand continues to shape global fashion conversations. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Gigi Hadid, and other notable figures have also embraced the brand’s effortless sophistication.

LILYSILK has also launched acclaimed capsule collections in partnership with Liberty Fabrics and Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Stewart, blending creative heritage with modern silhouettes tailored to today’s lifestyles.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our very first flagship store in Asia—more than a milestone, it’s the beginning of an exciting new chapter,” said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. “It is our great pleasure to invite everyone to immerse themselves in the world of LILYSILK, experience our unique brand story, and discover an exclusive offering prepared just for you.”

Discover more at www.lilysilk.com or follow LILYSILK on Instagram and Facebook.



