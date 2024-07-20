‘Liquid gold’: This popular CeraVe serum brightens, smooths and it’s down to $12

Retinol is one of the only skin-care ingredients proven to slow the signs of aging, reduce the appearance of fine lines — and a whole lot more. If you’re looking for ways to minimize post-acne marks and enlarged pores or revive a dull, uneven skin tone, we’ve found an affordable solution: CeraVe’s Resurfacing Retinol Serum. This top-rated serum is cherished by legions of fans at Amazon, with some calling it a “miracle in a bottle” and “liquid gold.” Right now, you can catch it on sale for only $12 (down from $22).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Other retinol serums can cost over $20 and don’t offer quite as many benefits as CeraVe’s formulas. It helps to reduce scars, signs of aging and dullness. Of course, you can stack your skin-care routine with products that individually treat these concerns and continue monthly facials to clear your skin for over $70, or you can snag this for just $12 (nearly 50% off). The choice is yours!

Why do I need this? 🧐

The serum is a multitasking product that has several benefits. The main ingredient is retinol which can increase collagen production. The boost in collagen plumps the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and post-acne marks. It also works to lift sagging skin and improve skin texture. In addition to the retinol, this formula contains the three ceramides that CeraVe includes in all its products (it’s the “Cera” in CeraVe). They are lipids found naturally in our skin which help protect and hydrate it.

This popular serum fights the good fight while remaining gentle on the skin. Plus, it’s non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores and is paraben- and fragrance-free. Make it your first layer, if you are applying moisturizer, makeup, etc. If you’ll be in the sun, be sure to top it with sunscreen. (See our dermatologist-approved roundup of the best sunscreens for your face for 2024.)

What reviewers say 💬

This serum has garnered five-star reviews from over 36,000+ fans who couldn’t wait to spread the word.

Pros 👍

“It works!” wrote a fan. “I am 67 years old with (20s and 30s) acne scarring and lines and wrinkling around my mouth and cheeks. I am also extremely fair and oily and have uneven skin tones and ruddiness. … My skin now has an even, all-over tone with much less ruddiness. The lines and even deep wrinkles are lessened and softened. My skin has a peachy soft look to it. People have been telling me that I ‘look really good’ for the last month or so. … I would liken my results at this point to a series of salon peels.”

Another thrilled five-star reviewer said: “I am 65 years old and still have large pores and oily skin. Within a couple of days of applying this at night, I could see a very noticeable difference in the size of the pores on my nose. Pores are no longer clogged with oil! Overall, my ruddy skin looks more refined. I wish I had discovered this product decades ago!”

“I’m 59 years old, fair-skinned with red hair,” stated a fan. “I’ve tried a few retinol products in the past and always had severe itching, redness and peeling. After reading several positive reviews for this product I decided to risk it since the price was so low. It is great! Still mildly irritating if used on my neck but works great on my face. This is perfect for people with sensitive skin who want to try a retinol.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say it can be drying, but they’ve found workarounds for it.

“I am new to retinol,” shared one shopper. “This is gentle. I have 68-year-old skin. I would say my skin is normal. This goes on nicely. I used it every night for about 10 days and my damaged spots became more noticeable. My skin was a little more dry after washing in the morning. I decided I needed to start a little more slowly because of the increased redness of my age spots. They tell you not to use it every day when you start. But of course, you want to push the limits to get faster results. I stopped for a week and my spots went back to normal. I will resume and use it three times a week and see how it goes. You just have to figure out your skin’s tolerance.”

Another shopper wrote: “I just ventured into my skin-care era and wanted to try this out for my combination skin. I only use it at night right after washing my face and pair it with the watermelon juice moisturizer because I’ve read this product can be drying. My face during the day has stopped producing so much oil in my T-Zone and I love that it’s so much more smooth. It’s all about being consistent.”

