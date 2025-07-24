Lo Furniture Launches Modern Weather-resistant and Dable Transparent PC Dome in 2025

FOSHAN, China, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lo Furniture, held by Guangdong Dening Furniture Co., Ltd, a leading manufacturer of polycarbonate dome, is proud to announce the new arrival of its 2025 PC Dome series. Designed to complement natural surroundings effortlessly while providing a high-end, versatile living space, the new series adopts top-tier PC materials to achieve 87% light transmittance, 12-level typhoon resistance and 80-cm snow load capacity, further reduce additional cost caused by extreme weather or frequent repairs. It’s not just a dome; it’s a solution to safeguard your investment, delight your guests, and simplify operations in one elegant package.

Nature and Technology in Perfect Harmony

“We’ve observed a growing desire among modern consumers to connect with nature, yet they remain constrained by the limitations of conventional architecture—obstructed views, high energy consumption, and cumbersome maintenance, especially under extreme weather conditions,” said Allen, CEO of Lo Furniture, at the product launch. “Our innovative materials and design philosophy dissolve the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, creating what we call a ‘second living room’—one that offers unobstructed vistas while standing resilient against nature’s forces.”

The core of vision lies in the non-toxic polycarbonate known as the “plastic king”. Made of heat-resistant polycarbonate, our innovative PC Dome is defined by its transparent and tinted UV-resistant panels, combining the portability of a traditional tent with the aesthetic design of modern architecture. Characterized by impact resistance, weatherproof seals, and lightweight structure, it is suitable for home/homestay scenes and can cover extreme environments such as deserts, beaches, and extreme cold.

“This isn’t just a dome—it’s a secure vessel for immersive natural experiences,” emphasizes Lo Furniture’s Chief Engineer. “Users bask in sunlight without compromising safety.”

In practical applications, the innovative PC Dome translates into spaces that feel secure, functional, and elevated. Known for its exceptional strength (about 10 times stronger than tempered glass), our innovative transparent PC dome can withstand 12-level typhoons and 80cm snow loads easily. There is an anti-ultraviolet UV co-extruded layer on the surface to block ultraviolet rays, which can effectively prevent customers from being sunburned in the house and also protect the service life of indoor furniture, making it an ideal choice against all climate conditions, thereby ensuring a cozy and secure retreat in any weather.

Voices from the Frontlines: A Sales Manager on Product Value in Action

“When communicating with clients, two questions consistently top their list of concerns: Is this transparent ‘glass house’ truly safe? And will it turn into a ‘steamer’ in harsh weather?” shares our senior sales manager at Lo Furniture, reflecting on his observations. “Once we elaborate on how PC material’s impact resistance is 10 times that of tempered glass, show videos of typhoon and snow load tests, and particularly walk them through the design of our unique temperature control system, customers’ doubts are largely put to rest. What inspires us most is receiving feedback from clients in areas hit by typhoons or snowbound regions. They tell us, ‘It’s incredible that such a transparent structure remains completely unharmed inside, with fresh air circulating all the time.'”

Three Core Technologies Setting Industry Benchmarks

1. High Safety Structure

Backed by 200,000 mechanical simulations, the 6-to16 plus petal spherical design provide not only crystal-clear views but also peace of mind, knowing your dome can withstand the elements with ease.

Crafted with a concealed aluminum profile frame and 304 stainless steel components, it achieves zero welding scars through an integrated stretch-bending forming process, with corrosion resistance 200% higher than the industry average.

2. Innovative Temperature Control System

Innovatively developed with an 860*660 large-size ventilation window and a top rainproof exhaust system, the dome achieves air circulation within 5 minutes, reducing the indoor temperature difference by 60% compared to traditional glass houses for immersive natural experiences.

200% higher corrosion resistance than industry standards, backed by a 10-year extended warranty.

3. Quick Assembly & Easy Detachment

Featuring easy detachment and quick assembly, our design allows for finish production & installation of one unit in just 2-3 days, further reducing costs and shortening construction periods for fasr-track operation.

Differences of specification products, such as solar fans, beds, sofas and so on, are all available to flexibly shape residential spaces, all in one efficient system.

Service Excellence Redefining Industry Standards

Available in a range of sizes with diameters from 2.7m to 7.8m+, our product support free splicing and combination with a 10-year extended warranty for exceptional quality, making it accessible to a broad audience, whether for romantic candlelight dinners, lively social gatherings, or as a temporary home for outdoor adventures. What’s more, with standard models in stock, customers can secure their spaces without long-time waiting. Our professional team also offers free 3D project design, custom design consulting, and bulk order support to ensure a smoothly experience during the whole purchase process.

About Lo Furniture

Headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong, Lo Furniture specializes in creating high-performance PC Dome solutions to meet your needs, budgets, and timelines. With a strong commitment to customer service, space planning, and trusted partnerships, we have applied our transparent PC Demo into campsites, eco-resorts, stargazing lodges, or private backyards and so on. Whether you’re launching a customized glamping project (tailored layouts, themed designs) or need large-scale procurement (bulk orders for resorts, hospitality groups)—our free consultation service delivers end-to- end support. To learn more, email export@lofurniture.com. Phone: +86 18902206281.

