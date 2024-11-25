Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravelLow gas prices are driving holiday travel sentiment, says GasBuddy's Patrick De...
Travel

Low gas prices are driving holiday travel sentiment, says GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan

admin
By admin
0
4

Share

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss gas prices around the holiday season, the change in sentiment from last year, and much more.

03:37

Mon, Nov 25 20247:40 AM EST

Source

Previous article
Mega Matrix Announces that the Revenge Thriller Short Drama “Deadly Vows” to Premiere at FlexTV on December 3
Next article
Cistto Founder Li An: ‘We Deliver Unique Products to Enhance the Skincare Experience for North American Consumers’
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024