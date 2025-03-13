Luckin Coffee Collaborates with Maltese to Launch the Pear-fect Pair Hug Latte

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Step into spring with Luckin Coffee ‘s latest collaboration featuring Maltese, the adorable characters created by Korean artist MoonLab Studio ! Embrace the warmth of spring with the Pair Hug Latte—a delightful new creation from this charming collaboration. Fresh, sweet, yet guilt-free, it’s the perfect treat to welcome the season!

The Pair Hug Latte & Matcha Oat Latte: A Springtime Celebration

Welcome spring with open arms and a cup of the Pair Hug Latte—a velvety blend of pear and gardenia paired with Luckin Coffee’s signature brew. This delightful drink, featuring a zero-calorie sweetener, offers a smooth and refreshing taste that perfectly captures the essence of the season.

For a non-coffee beverage, the fan-favourite Matcha Latte now comes with the option of OATLY’s Barista Edition Oat Milk—an upgrade that makes this creamy classic even smoother.

Each sip of the Matcha Oat Latte and Pair Hug Latte delivers a fragrant reminder of spring and invites you to share the joy—because the best things in life come in pairs! Grab a cup and enjoy a moment of sweetness with a friend or loved one.

Spring Surprises: Maltese-Themed Merchandise

As part of this collaboration, Luckin Coffee is also launching a range of limited-edition Maltese-themed merchandise. Look forward to collecting adorable stickers, Maltese-themed cup sleeves, and paper bags, all designed to celebrate the cheerful spirit of spring!

Celebrating Two Years in Singapore

March 2025 marks a special milestone for Luckin Coffee in Singapore, as it celebrates two years since its launch. With over 50 outlets opened since March 2023, the brand’s impressive growth reflects its strong connection with Singapore’s coffee lovers. Its high-quality drinks, innovative menu, and smooth customer experience have resonated deeply with their consumer base in Singapore. This underscores Luckin Coffee’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to creating unique, memorable experiences.

Make this spring unforgettable with the Luckin Coffee x Maltese collaboration! Find a Luckin Coffee outlet near you via the app , enjoy the Pair Hug Latte, collect the adorable merchandise, and share these moments with your loved ones to create lasting memories. That’s not all—stay tuned for even more delightful surprises from this charming collaboration.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its mission to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit www.luckincoffee.com/ .

