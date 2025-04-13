Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 Ignites with Grand Parade in Bangkok

Thailand aims for global festival recognition as UNESCO-listed Thai New Year takes centre stage with parades, performances, and nationwide celebrations.

BANGKOK, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thailand officially opened the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 last night with a spectacular celebration in the heart of Bangkok. Hosted at Sanam Luang from 11–15 April, the festival is the centrepiece of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, under the Thailand Summer Festival campaign spotlighting Thai heritage, creativity, and cultural unity.



Prime Minister, H.E. Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, joined by Cabinet members, the National Soft Power Strategy Committee, and Thai tourism officials, marked the official opening of UNESCO-listed Songkran — the traditional Thai New Year — during the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 at Sanam Luang in Bangkok on 12 April.

Prime Minister, H.E. Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, stated: “The Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 brings together soft power, technology, and creativity to deliver a memorable experience that boosts tourism, drives the economy and showcases Thailand’s ability to host world-class events.”

The Maha Songkran Parade marked the opening of UNESCO-listed Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year, travelling from Democracy Monument along Ratchadamnoen Avenue to Sanam Luang. The parade featured eight themed floats celebrating Thai culture — from the Naga of River of Blessings and tropical fruits of Colours of the Seasons to Tomyum Kung, elephants, and betta fish. Other highlights included temple fair nostalgia, tuk-tuk flair, and a child’s-eye view of Songkran’s future. A second parade will circle Sanam Luang today, with all floats remaining on public display at the venue through 15 April.

From 15.00 to 23.00 Hrs. daily, Sanam Luang becomes a vibrant cultural hub with concerts, crafts, rituals, and regional showcases. The Main Stage hosts top Thai artists alongside classical performances and a nightly drone show. Smaller stages feature traditional acts like Nora dance and puppetry. The Regional Identity Zone reflects Thailand’s five regions through architecture and hands-on workshops. Visitors can explore temple fair attractions, water play zones, and the “5 Must Do in Thailand” experience. Over 100 booths offer local food and crafts. A festival app and free shuttle service support visitors, while GCYOU-TURN promotes sustainability on-site.

The Festival Web App provides real-time updates, maps, and Songkran listings nationwide to support visitor convenience. Free shuttle services run throughout festival hours from Central Pinklao and MRT Sanam Chai Station.

TAT projects that Songkran 2025 will generate over 26.5 billion Baht in tourism revenue during 12–16 April, marking an 8% year-on-year increase. This includes 476,000 international arrivals contributing over 7.32 billion Baht and more than 4.4 million domestic visits generating 19.24 billion Baht.

Source