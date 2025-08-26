Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Major Midwest city tops bedbug infestation list for fifth consecutive year

When it comes to city living, most people expect the hustle and bustle of traffic and busy sidewalks, but probably don’t think of pests.

Orkin has released its latest bedbug report, spotlighting which cities have the biggest infestations

The list is based on both commercial and residential treatment data from metro areas between May 15, 2024, to May 14, 2025.

Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist based in Atlanta, said in a press release it is “critical that people know the best ways to identify, prevent and control these pests.”

“Bedbugs are some of the most resilient pests in the world, making them extremely difficult to control if brought into a home or hotel,” he said.

bed bug on sweater

Chicago tops Orkin’s list of biggest bedbug infestations for the fifth consecutive year. (iStock)

Bedbugs are small, measuring around 3/16 inches long, and prefer human hosts to pets, according to Orkin. 

“Clinging to items such as luggage, purses and other personal belongings, bedbugs can travel from place to place with ease,” the release states.

For the fifth year in a row, Chicago holds the top spot as the most bedbug-infested city.

In second place this year is Cleveland, Ohio, followed by Detroit, Michigan. 

chicago is most infected bed bug city

“Clinging to items such as luggage, purses and other personal belongings, bedbugs can travel from place to place with ease.” (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Los Angeles, California, took third place, followed by Indianapolis, Indiana. 

Orkin gave Hartford, Connecticut, a notable mention for the biggest leap in the list, “debuting at No. 35 after jumping an unprecedented 48 spots — indicating a significant increase in bedbug activity.”

Charlotte, North Carolina; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and New York City all saw significant drops. 

Out of the 50 cities, Houston, Texas, came in last as the least infested. 

Bedbug

Bedbugs are small, measuring around 3/16 inches long, and prefer human hosts to pets. (iStock)

Prevention tips

Orkin shared the following tips to keep bedbugs at bay.

“Search the room for signs of infestation, looking for bedbugs, which are small, flat, oval-shaped insects that are brown and about the size of an apple seed.”

“Bedbugs are some of the most resilient pests in the world, making them extremely difficult to control.”

“Lift sheets, curtains and cushions to check for bedbugs or signs of bedbugs.”

“Elevate your luggage onto racks and keep it away from the bed or other furniture.”

“Examine your luggage carefully while repacking and again when you return home.”

“Place all dryer-safe clothing from your luggage in the dryer for 30 to 45 minutes at the highest heat setting upon returning home.”

