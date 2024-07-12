MAMMOTION’s YUKA Series Robotic Lawn Mower Brings Refined Lawn Art and Leisure

The world’s first self-emptying lawn sweeping mower for small and medium-sized lawns

HONG KONG, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MAMMOTION, a leading innovator in robotic lawn care solutions, has launched its highly anticipated YUKA Series robotic lawn mower, the world’s first self-emptying lawn sweeping mower, crafted for those who cherish a beautifully maintained lawn.



MAMMOTION’s YUKA Series Robotic Lawn Mower, the world’s first self-emptying lawn sweeping mower

YUKA Series combines 3D vision positioning technology, RTK satellite navigation, and intelligent obstacle avoidance to deliver meticulous lawn maintenance with ease. Designed for small to medium-sized lawns, YUKA Series eliminates the need for perimeter wires and ensures a clutter-free garden by autonomously disposing of grass clippings, leaves, and debris at up to 100 user-designated drop spots. Users can also select customized designs in the MAMMOTION app and have YUKA’s AI algorithms “print” patterns into the lawn during mowing.

“At MAMMOTION, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful, perfectly maintained lawn without sacrificing their free time or weekend plans,” said Jidong Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. “The YUKA Series is a testament to our commitment to making lawn care effortless and enjoyable. With its advanced technology, intelligent features, and creative possibilities, the YUKA Series empowers homeowners to transform their lawns into stunning, living works of art. We’re thrilled to bring this innovative solution to the market and look forward to helping more people discover the joy of a flawless lawn, without the heavy lift.”

YUKA Series can manage up to 20 different mowing regions, enabling users to establish channels across multiple zones, even through narrow passages between houses. Its dual cutting plates span 12.59 inch, with an in-app adjustable cutting height of 1.18-3.94 inch to ensure optimal performance, uninterrupted mowing, and carpet-like appearance – even when tackling tall, thick, and wet grass.

YUKA Series is now officially available for purchase through MAMMOTION official website, Amazon and Walmart. The MSRP for the YUKA 1500 is $1,599 (without sweeper) and $2,048 with the sweeper kit, including a sweeper and an extra 4.5Ah battery. Similarly, the MSRP for the YUKA 2000 is $1,899 (without sweeper) and $2,348 with the sweeper kit.

The YUKA Series comprises two models: the YUKA 1500 and YUKA 2000. Below are their key specifications:

YUKA 1500 YUKA 2000 Max. Mowing Size 1,500㎡ (0.37 Acre) 2,000㎡ (0.5 Acre) Max. Multi-zone Management 10 20 Mowing Area Per Hour 3800 sqft/h 3800 sqft/h Mowing Height 1.18-3.94 inch 1.18-3.94 inch Mowing Width 12.59 inch 12.59 inch Max. Slope Without Sweeper 45% (24°） 45% (24°）

To learn more about the YUKA Series robotic lawn mower, visit https://mammotion.com/pages/yuka.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent and high-quality eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotic solutions. Our mission commences with revolutionizing robot lawn mowers for both professionals and consumers, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient outdoor experience.

