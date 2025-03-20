Marriott Bonvoy Announces Its Partnership with Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park as the Exclusive Founding Hotel Partner

HONG KONG, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel loyalty program, today announced a multi-year agreement with Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP), Hong Kong’s largest sports and entertainment landmark. As the exclusive Founding Hotel Partner, Marriott Bonvoy will be collaborating with KTSP to promote the development of sports, culture and tourism in Hong Kong, helping to showcase the city’s world-class sports, culture and entertainment events to a global audience.

“We are excited to partner with Kai Tak Sports Park to offer guests and members once-in-a-lifetime experiences in Hong Kong’s latest hub for culture, entertainment and sports.” said Betty Tian, Managing Vice President, Customer, Greater China, Marriott International. “Marriott Bonvoy strives to inspire how people want to live their lives and travel. We look forward to working with KTSP to support Hong Kong’s vibrant events scene, and amplify its success on the world stage.”

KTSP is poised to be the premier destination for major international entertainment, culture and sports events in Hong Kong. With this partnership, members and guests can now discover a remarkable array of immersive and inspiring experiences in the city through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments™ platform.

“We are delighted to welcome Marriott Bonvoy as the exclusive Founding Hotel Partner at Kai Tak Sports Park,” said John Sharkey, Chief Executive Officer, KTSP. “This partnership sets new standards for world-class hospitality and entertainment. Together with Marriott Bonvoy, we will continue to deliver exhilarating and memorable experiences for the enjoyment of Hong Kong, Asia and the world. In turn, we will provide unique and extraordinary moments to Marriott Bonvoy’s guests and members.”

About Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park is a fully integrated sports, leisure and entertainment destination. The 28-hectare Sports Park will be part of the redevelopment on the site of the old Hong Kong International Airport in Kai Tak. The Sports Park features a 50,000-seat Main Stadium (named Kai Tak Stadium) with a retractable roof, Indoor Sport Centre (named Kai Tak Arena) with the flexibility to host community sports and events of up to 10,000 seats, and a Public Sports Ground (named Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground) with a capacity of 5,000 seats. These venues will be complemented with extensive public open spaces for events and leisure together with retail and harbour front dining spaces.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

