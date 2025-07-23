TANGERANG, Indonesia, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (EMI), the Sole Agent and Distributor of Mazda vehicles in Indonesia, is set to welcome Mazda Friends at the upcoming Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, taking place from July 24 to August 3, 2025, at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, Tangerang Regency, Banten, Indonesia.



Mazda Indonesia in GIIAS 2025: Unveils Two Leading SUV Line-ups, The New Mazda CX-3 Kuro and The New Mazda CX-60 Sport, Offering a Top Experience in a Modern-Minimalist Booth

Located at Hall 7, Booth 7C, Mazda will showcase eight display units, including its two latest SUV line-ups, The New Mazda CX-3 Kuro and The New Mazda CX-60 Sport. Visitors will be invited to enjoy a series of immersive experiences, including the Mazda Café, Mazda Curated display, and Mazda Lounge, as well as exclusive collaborations with local premium brand Oaken Lab, and a moving gallery developed in partnership with Vone World and Dewi Magazine.

Mazda has also invited renowned Indonesian public figure and long-time enthusiast Ade Rai to witness the ceremonial handover of the first-ever New Mazda CX-60 Sport Edition. Dr. Tirta, a Mazda loyalist since 2013, will also be joining.

At GIIAS 2025, Mazda brings the theme “FOR YOU. TO FEEL. TO DRIVE” to underscore its commitment to creating vehicles that evoke an emotional connection with every driver.

Designed with a human-centric approach, Mazda puts comfort and user needs at the forefront. TO FEEL : Embracing the Jinba-Ittai philosophy, every Mazda lineup is engineered to deliver harmony and unity between driver and vehicle.

Embracing the Jinba-Ittai philosophy, every Mazda lineup is engineered to deliver harmony and unity between driver and vehicle. TO DRIVE: Through GIIAS 2025, Mazda reaffirms that driving is more than just mobility, but also a meaningful journey that evokes emotion.

During the Mazda Indonesia Booth Opening Press Conference, Ricky Thio, Chief Operating Officer of PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia, said, “Mazda is born from a strong identity. We are an automotive brand built on character and philosophy. That is why, at GIIAS 2025, we are not only showcasing our best products; we are also bringing the philosophy of Omotenashi, the sincere and thoughtful Japanese approach to hospitality. We want every visitor to feel welcomed, appreciated, and emotionally connected to our brand, experiencing the premium atmosphere we have thoughtfully curated, just for you.”

The Launch of Two Flagship SUV Line-Ups: The New Mazda CX-3 Kuro and The New Mazda CX-60 Sport

Since its debut in Indonesia in 2017, the Mazda CX-3 has remained a favorite in the compact SUV segment, consistently receiving positive market response. In 2024 alone, the model recorded total sales of 1,277 units, making it the best-selling model among Mazda’s entire line-up in Indonesia. Meanwhile, the Mazda CX-60 also delivered a strong performance in the large SUV segment, with 278 units sold throughout 2024. It secured the top position in its class. In appreciation of the market’s enthusiasm, Mazda is unveiling the latest versions of both models at GIIAS 2025, each introduced in two exciting new editions.

The New Mazda CX-3 Kuro and Pro AutoExe Edition: Two Sporty Editions That Make Driving More Fun

Mazda introduces two new editions of The New Mazda CX-3, the Kuro Edition and the Pro AutoExe Edition, each offering a sportier design and an even more enjoyable driving experience. Both variants are crafted to expand style options while maintaining a stylish design.

The most distinctive feature of these editions is the updated honeycomb front grille design, which enhances the exterior with a modern and dynamic feel. Inside the cabin, a premium audio system co-developed with JBL delivers crystal-clear, immersive sound. For added convenience, an automatic folding mirror is also included as a standard feature.

The New Mazda CX-3 Pro AutoExe Edition takes driving pleasure to the next level with exclusive AutoExe performance parts, including a strut bar, floor cross bar, lower arm bar, air filter, and premier muffler. Additional sporty enhancements like wheel nuts, a sport pedal set, a ball-shaped shift knob, and a sport steering wheel further elevate its ‘sporty’ character, which is suited for Mazda enthusiasts in Indonesia.

Both editions are powered by Mazda’s high-compression SKYACTIV-G engine, paired with a 6-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic transmission and lightweight SKYACTIV Body and Chassis construction. The i-Stop feature is also available to support fuel efficiency.

The New Mazda CX-3 Kuro Edition comes at IDR 417,700,000 (OTR Jakarta), while the Pro AutoExe Edition is available for IDR 565,500,000 (OTR Jakarta). Both editions will be rolled out progressively through Mazda’s official dealership network across Indonesia.

The New Mazda CX-3 Kuro (1.5L) The New Mazda CX-3 Pro AutoExe (2.0L) OTR Jakarta Price IDR 417.700.000, IDR 565.500.000,

IDR 4.000.000,- applies

for premium color

1. Soul Red Crystal Metallic (Premium Colour)* 2. Machine Grey Metallic (Premium Colour)* 3. Polymetal Grey Metallic (Premium Colour)* 4. Aero Grey Metallic 5. Platinum Quartz Metallic 6. Snowflake White Pearl 7. Jet Black Mica 1. Soul Red Crystal Metallic with Black Roof (Premium Colour)* 2. Polymetal Grey Metallic with Black Roof (Premium Colour)* 3. Aero Grey Metallic with Black Roof 4. Platinum Quartz Metallic with Black Roof

The New Mazda CX-60 Sport and Pro Editions: “The Noble Toughness” in Two Distinct Characters

Mazda introduces two new editions of the CX-60, the Sport Edition and Pro Edition, that are engineered to meet the demands of urban mobility with two distinct yet complementary personalities. While the previous Kuro Edition featured a dynamic, black-accented design and the Elite Edition emphasized elegance with a light-toned interior, these new editions offer updated styling, lifestyle alignment, and price points tailored to today’s consumers.

The New Mazda CX-60 Pro Edition delivers a bold, masculine appearance and powerful performance that is ideal for those who seek thrill and adventure. Equipped with Mazda’s i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive system, it ensures enhanced stability and precision handling, even at high speeds.

On the other hand, the New Mazda CX-60 Sport Edition caters to active lifestyles, prioritizing driving efficiency and comfort. It is a smart, strategic choice for customers who want the premium Mazda CX-60 experience at a more competitive price point, without compromising on Mazda’s signature driving feel.

Both editions showcase a modern design that reinforces the “The Noble Toughness” identity of the Mazda CX-60 in the premium SUV lineup, including a bar-type front grille, chrome signature wing, and matte black accents on the side signature, window line, and cladding.

The New Mazda CX-60’s inside cabin features a 12.3-inch media display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a wireless charger. The 12-speaker BOSE audio system is also integrated to deliver immersive and impressive sound quality.

Both the New Mazda CX-60 Sport Edition and Pro Edition are powered by a SKYACTIV-G 2.5L engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission without a torque converter, ensuring smooth and responsive performance.

The New Mazda CX-60 Sport Edition is offered at IDR 699,000,000 (OTR Jakarta), while the Pro Edition is available at IDR 818,800,000 (OTR Jakarta). Both editions will be rolled out progressively through Mazda’s official dealership network across Indonesia.

The New Mazda CX-60 Sport The New Mazda CX-60 Pro OTR Jakarta Price

IDR 699.000.000, –** IDR 818.800.000,

IDR 4.000.000,- applies

for premium color

1. Soul Red Crystal Metallic (Premium Colour)* 2. Rhodium White Metallic (Premium Colour)* 3. Machine Grey Metallic (Premium Colour)* 4. Zircon Sand Metallic 1. Sonic Silver Metallic 2. Jet Black Mica

Mazda Booth: A Blend of Premium Design and Experience, Inspired by the Philosophy of Omotenashi

At GIIAS 2025, Mazda presents a 780m² booth inspired by the flagship Mazda Transcity Aoyama space in Tokyo, Japan. Designed with a modern-minimalist aesthetic and a lounge-inspired atmosphere, the booth offers a warm, welcoming, and personalized experience, inviting every visitor to feel right at home.

Inside the booth, visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of facilities that reflect the spirit of Omotenashi, including the Mazda Café and Mazda Curated display, the Mazda Lounge as a comfortable discussion area with Sales Consultants, and a dedicated Media Room for members of the press. Here are some facilities Mazda will offer at GIIAS 2025:

Mazda Café

As the only branded café by an automotive brand in Indonesia, Mazda Café will serve curated beverages crafted by Mazda’s in-house baristas. For GIIAS 2025, the café will present a range of special matcha-based drinks, including Matcha à la Matsuda, Hiro Matcha, and more.

Mazda Curated x Spingle

Mazda’s official merchandise line will also be showcased at GIIAS 2025, featuring a limited-edition collection in collaboration with Spingle, a premium shoe designer from Hiroshima renowned for its dedication to craftsmanship and comfort. This special lineup is named SP-MX5 Mazda Roadster.

At GIIAS 2025, Mazda is showcasing eight display units across various vehicle segments, ranging from SUVs to hatchbacks. Each line-up has been thoughtfully curated to highlight a diverse range of personalities and colors, representing the brand’s KODO Design philosophy, Soul of Motion.

No. Vehicle Type Color Variants 1 Mazda 3 Hatchback AutoExe Snowflake White Pearl 2 Mazda CX-80 Elite Melting Cooper Metallic 3 The New Mazda CX-60 Sport Zircon Sand 4 Mazda CX-8 Deep Crystal Blue 5 Mazda CX-5 Kuro with AutoExe Rhodium White Metallic 6 The New Mazda CX-3 Kuro Soul Red Metallic 7 The New Mazda CX-60 Pro Sonic Silver Metallic 8 Mazda CX-30 Platinum Quartz Metallic

Mazda will also offer test drive sessions during GIIAS 2025, allowing visitors to directly experience the quality, performance, comfort, and Jinba-Ittai philosophy through two available line-ups.

No. Vehicle Type 1 Mazda CX-80 2 The New Mazda CX-3 Pro AutoExe

Collaborations with Premium Local Brands

Mazda presents a creative collaboration with several renowned premium local brands:

Oaken Lab showcases limited-edition natural car scent tags, inspired by the beauty of nature and Japanese culture, exclusively available at the Mazda booth as part of Mazda Curated.

showcases limited-edition natural car scent tags, inspired by the beauty of nature and Japanese culture, exclusively available at the Mazda booth as part of Mazda Curated. Vone World showcases a special collection of bags displayed alongside Mazda’s vehicle line-up. The premium atmosphere is further enhanced by Mazda’s booth, which has been transformed into a “moving gallery” in collaboration with Dewi Magazine.

These collaborations represent Mazda’s support for Indonesia’s creative industry and the growth of local brands in the country.

Exclusive Offers at GIIAS 2025

During GIIAS 2025, Mazda will offer a range of exclusive promotions, including both sales and aftersales offers. One of the main highlights is the Special Sales Deals, where every Mazda buyer has the opportunity to receive cash back of up to IDR 100,000,000. Additionally, flexible financing programs featuring low down payments, competitive interest rates, and instant approval will be available through collaborations with various financial partners. For the first time at GIIAS, Mazda will also hold a special lucky draw, offering prizes that include a trip to Tokyo, Japan, and Disney Cruise Singapore tickets for lucky customers. ***

As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, Mazda will continue to offer the 5-Year MyMazda Warranty and 3-Year MyMazda Service with every unit purchase. The MyMazda Service includes a 5-year or 150,000 km warranty (whichever comes first) and free maintenance for 3 years or 60,000 km (whichever comes first), covering both parts and labor. ***

For selected models such as the Mazda CX-3, Mazda CX-5, Mazda CX-30, and Mazda 6, Mazda is also offering an upgraded 5-Year MyMazda Service or 100,000 km (whichever comes first), inclusive of parts and labor. ***

In addition to the offers mentioned above, Mazda is also providing special prices for genuine parts and/or genuine accessories, including:

Special Price Kuro Kit upgrade for The New Mazda CX-60 Sport Edition***

Kuro Kit upgrade for The New Mazda CX-60 Sport Edition*** Special Price AutoExe Parts for all Mazda line-ups, with 0% installment plan via Garasi.id application/website ***

Mazda is also offering exclusive deals on periodic vehicle servicing at official dealerships, valid through November 30, 2025. These include:

• Free 1-liter of Castrol oil (0W20/5W30) ***

Free 2-liters of windshield washer fluid***

Special prices on general repair components such as brake pads, disc brakes, engine mountings, gear steering, and rubber blades are also accessible via the Garasi.id app/website***

Visitors who make transactions through the Garasi.id application/website while at the Mazda booth will also receive a complimentary discount voucher worth IDR 100,000.

***Terms and conditions apply.

“We believe that experience is the true game changer. That’s why we invite you to visit the Mazda booth and experience firsthand how the philosophies of Jinba-Ittai, KODO Design, and Omotenashi come to life, delivering a truly unique and memorable experience,” concluded Ricky Thio.

Stay up to date with Mazda Indonesia at GIIAS 2025 through our website at www.mazda.co.id, as well as on Instagram (@mazdaid) and TikTok (@mazdaid).

About Mazda Indonesia

At Mazda, we believe in the emotional bond between driver and vehicle, as if the car has a soul of its own. This philosophy is embodied in our KODO Design, Soul of Motion. Inspired by the graceful energy of a cheetah in full sprint, KODO captures the purest expression of motion, transforming it into captivating automotive design.

KODO finds its roots in timeless Japanese aesthetics. Japanese craftsmanship has always celebrated the beauty of simplicity, a form of elegance that radiates dignity and sensuality. Mazda interprets these values through “RIN” (dignified control) and “EN” (captivating sensuality), two defining traits of Japanese elegance. Together, they shape the distinctive premium character of our vehicles, seen in models like the Mazda2 Hatchback, Mazda6, Mazda CX-5, and Mazda Biante. Each is a testament to our commitment to design that moves not only the body, but also the feelings.

As the Sole Agent and Exclusive Distributor of Mazda vehicles in Indonesia, PT Eurokars Motor Indonesia (PT EMI), part of the Eurokars Group, is committed to delivering the Mazda driving experience to fans across the country since 2017. This transition from PT Mazda Motor Indonesia marked a new era for Mazda enthusiasts in Indonesia.

Every Mazda Eurokars showroom is equipped with a 3S Service Centre, offering Sales, Service, and Spare Parts. These facilities are supported by a dedicated team of professionals, including a customer service team, sales specialists, and certified technicians who have been recognized as winners in the ‘Best Mazda Technician’ category. With their dedication and proven quality, our team ensures the best ownership experience that reflects Mazda’s global commitment to excellence.

