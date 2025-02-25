Medtronic Malaysia and Malaysian Society of Colorectal Surgeons sign MOU to enhance medical training and education programs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, announced that Medtronic Malaysia and Malaysian Society of Colorectal Surgeons (MSCRS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly organize surgical workshops aimed at enhancing the skills of colorectal surgeons in Malaysia.



Dr Nurhashim Haron, Vice President of the Malaysian Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Dr Luqman Mazlan, President of the Malaysian Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Simon Yam, Country Director, Medtronic Malaysia, Sam Teoh, Senior Sales Field Manager, Medical Surgical, Medtronic Malaysia

Through this collaboration, Medtronic Malaysia and MSCRS will partner with hospitals nationwide to organize surgical workshops tailored to the evolving needs of the medical community. These workshops will focus on advancing knowledge, improving surgical techniques, and ensuring optimal patient outcomes in colorectal care.

Paul Verhulst, vice president of Medtronic Southeast Asia, provided the following statement on the partnership: “This partnership underscores Medtronic’s commitment to advancing innovation and education in colorectal surgery. By working alongside MSCRS and hospitals in Malaysia, we aim to equip surgeons with the tools and techniques to enhance patient care. We strive to elevate surgical standards and drive better health outcomes through continuous learning and collaboration.”

Dr. Luqman Mazlan, president of the Malaysian Society of Colorectal Surgeons, commented: “This collaboration with Medtronic marks a significant milestone in advancing colorectal surgical education and training in Malaysia. Together, we will empower surgeons with the latest knowledge and techniques to address the growing complexities of colorectal health. This initiative will facilitate the exchange of expertise and best practices among healthcare professionals, ultimately benefiting patients nationwide.”

This partnership reflects Medtronic’s mission to support healthcare professionals through cutting-edge technologies, specialized training, and a strong network of expertise. By driving advancements in colorectal surgery, Medtronic Malaysia and MSCRS aim to enhance treatment standards and improve patient care across Malaysia.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Malaysian Society of Colorectal Surgeons

The Malaysian Society of Colorectal Surgeons was registered with the Registrar of Societies on March 30, 2005. Since then, the Society has pursued its goals of promoting colorectal services, training and research through a multitude of activities, including scientific conferences, workshops, access to academic literature and postgraduate training funding, as well as advocating for colorectal surgeons. The Society also maintains strong collaborations with sister societies internationally, as well as related societies such as enterostomal therapy nurses’ associations, ostomy societies and colorectal cancer survivor support groups.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

