Mega Matrix announced that “Misplaced Love”: Misaligned Emotions and the Serendipities of True Love, was first released on July 31!

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mega Matrix Corp. (“MPU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MPU), today announced that it launched its highly anticipated short drama “Misplaced Love” on July 31st at FlexTV. Directed by a renowned vertical screen director and featuring a talented cast, this series blends the absurd with genuine emotion through a series of seemingly impossible events, presenting a groundbreaking take on the traditional love story for its audience.

In the journey of love, each experience is crafted like meticulously written chapters, and every unexpected event could be destiny’s most generous gift. The plot of “Misplaced Love” exemplifies this belief perfectly. Annie chooses a peculiar path to repay debts, but a hospital mistake plunges her into trouble. Her employer refuses to pay the final installment, leaving her no choice but to seek compensation from the biological father of her child. However, due to misunderstandings and twists of fate, the two never manage to meet, leaving Annie with a very poor impression of this man she has never met…

“Misplaced Love” has launched as scheduled, thanks to the hard work of every team member behind the scenes. The director demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout the filming process, paying meticulous attention to every detail to ensure the series’ high quality, while also fostering communication and collaboration among team members to create a harmonious and efficient working environment. His mastery of pacing is flawless, immersing the audience in both the intense, thrilling arguments between the lead characters and the heartwarming, emotional exchanges, making them lose track of time. The production team excelled in visual effects and musical scoring, achieving outstanding standards in both visual and auditory presentation.

MPU operates the world’s leading short drama streaming platform FlexTV through Yuder Pte. Ltd., its indirect majority-controlled subsidiary, currently distributing short drama content to over 100 countries worldwide, covering six language versions including English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Arabic. It has won the favor of audiences around the world with its high-quality short dramas and excellent user experience. “Misplaced Love” was released on FlexTV on July 31. Annie and Jason were destined to meet, and they were supposed to never intersect like parallel lines, but were tightly bound together due to a series of misunderstandings and coincidences. Life is like a journey filled with unknowns and variables, where unpredictable events and accidents always accompany us, continuously reshaping our life trajectories. The world of love is no different; despite being full of unpredictable events, it is these unknown factors that add infinite possibilities to the relationship between two people. For more exciting content, please visit https://www.flextv.cc/.

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE AMEX: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect majority-controlled subsidiary of Mega Matrix. Mega Matrix is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please contact info@megamatrix.io or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; ability to grow and expand our FlexTV business; ability to execute the strategic cooperation with TopReels, ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company’s profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; ; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company’s new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company’s future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s latest annual report on Form 10-K, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company’s inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company’s assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

