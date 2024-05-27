Memorial Day fashion deals: The top sales on clothing and accessories from Amazon, Nordstrom, Walmart, J.Crew, Adidas, Skechers and more

Memorial Day is here, and the sales are going strong with a variety of massive markdowns on fashionable bestsellers across the ‘net from some of the biggest retailers out there — Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom, Hoka, Adidas, J. Crew … the list goes on! If you’re looking to add some sunny style to your summer wardrobe, now’s a great time to grab those pieces you’ve been eyeing. There are superbly flattering swimsuits, fetching mega-popular shorts, top-selling sneakers, cooling bras and more, all up to 70% off. So kick back, get your “Add to Cart” finger ready, and keep scrolling to see the best deals from Amazon, Walmart and more — then check out all the rest of our best Memorial Day 2024 deals.
Best Memorial Day 2024 clothing deals
Yahoo readers and Amazon shoppers alike can’t get enough of these supremely comfortable shorts, which feature an adjustable drawstring waist and, conveniently, pockets. They’re made from a soft cotton blend (the black and navy options are 100% cotton), and reviewers of all ages are singing their praises.
This classic crewneck tank is ideal for sleeping, lounging and wearing out and about. Pair it with jeans or a flowy skirt for a put-together look that’s both comfy and chic.
The square-neck cut and flowy silhouette of this tank are sooo flattering, and we love the variety of colors — choose from black, blue, green, patterns and pastels in sizes up to 3XL (prices vary slightly based on your selection).
This striking top skims the body, and the cut flatters the arms and shoulders, fans say. Dress it up with a sparkly necklace or dangly earrings, or stay casual with sneakers and a zip-up hoodie. Best of all, this tank is a no-sweat-stain zone — it’s made of 95% cotton (the other 5% is spandex for a touch of stretch), so it’s more breathable and durable than other options.
Save $5 with Prime
Tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers are wearing (and loving) these comfy undies, which have wide waistbands for midsection support with less constriction. They were designed to stay in place without bunching — the worst — and because they’re made of a soft, 95% cotton blend, they’ll feel like a dream against your skin.
Underwire bras don’t have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of Amazon reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it comes in 12 lovely colors.
With over 33,600 five-star reviews, these leggings have quite the fan base, and it’s no mystery why. They’re soft, stretchy and keep you cool — plus, reviewers can’t stop comparing them to a $98 pair from Lululemon.
Save $8 with coupon
This pretty sheath comes in 24 colors and prints (and at this price, you’ll want to buy multiples). Plus, with nearly 20,000 five-star reviews, you’re sure to be in good company if you hit “buy now.”
Save $16 with coupon
We know what kind of leggings you love: supportive ones with a high-rise waist to suck you in, plus a full-length leg. Adidas Optime leggings, which come in fun colors including this periwinkle-like blue and cheerful yellow, do just that. They feature special moisture-wicking fabric too.
One reviewer wrote: “These leggings stand out for how comfortable they are, plus the color makes a statement.”
Save $28 with code
Made of a polyester-rayon-spandex blend, this tiered maxi is light, soft and flowy, with a nice amount of stretch and thickness to elevate comfort and prevent undergarments from showing through. The high waistline helps create a flattering silhouette, and the tiered design adds a little visual flair. There are 30 colors to choose from and it even has pockets. Who doesn’t love a dress with storage?
The ideal warm-weather uniform is comfortable, versatile and, of course, really cute. That’s why we’re nominating this fan-favorite maxi: It’s breezy enough to help keep you from overheating and would look equally polished with tennis shoes and a dressy pair of sandals. But most appealing? It has pockets!
As the temperatures rise, having an airy, easy dress is key. The tiered style is cut to fall effortlessly over the body without clinging. Meanwhile, the puff sleeves balance out your upper body while keeping your arms covered stylishly. The flowy skirt ends with a darling ruffle hem that will look gorgeous with strappy sandals.
Save $28 with coupon
These stretchy high-rise jeans boast a booty-lifting fit. Even if it’s a little too warm for these now, but your future self will thank you in a few months. Prefer a different fit? Check out other Levi’s on sale.
Between the ruffle cap sleeves, the stretchy smocked bodice and the flowy tiered midi cut, this dress is made to flatter all kinds of body shapes. There’s a lovely keyhole tie at the back, and it will look great with a wide variety of sandals and flats. Plus, it comes in 25 colors, so you’re sure to find a frock that fits your style.
Save $18 with coupon
This smooth maxi dress — on sale for under $50 — is made with a soft stretch-knit fabric that will feel like a second skin as soon as you slip it on. With an ultra-flattering round V-neck, thin straps and swingy skirt, you’re never going to want to take it off. While we’re partial to this red, it also comes in black, olive and khaki.
Best Memorial Day 2024 swimwear deals
We can’t believe this sporty and flattering swim dress is under $20 now in pink and yellow — and just $21-$30 in a variety of other fun colors! With a scoop neck and adjustable spaghetti straps, you have full control of how revealing you want it to be, and the length offers full tush coverage while also adding a sexy (yet modest) thigh slit at the front.
With strategically placed mesh stripes and a design that shows off shoulders and collarbones, this stunning one-piece deserves a place in the lightly populated pantheon of flattering-for-everyone swimwear. It comes in 42 colors and prints (prices vary).
Flattering for all sorts of figures, this one-piece swimdress is ideal if you’re not looking to show off your tush, but still would like to flaunt a feminine silhouette. The tummy control panel at the front helps to nip and tuck, while the flirty skirted hem and supportive U-shaped back provide coverage and comfort at the beach, pool and beyond.
Featuring a ’90s-style square neckline and padded bust, this sleek suit comes in 24 colors and patterns, and more than 12,000 five-star reviews back it up. Amazon shoppers love that the adjustable straps help them find a comfortable fit and say the ruched shaping panel creates a slimming effect.
Save $31 with coupon
While the alluring scoop neck and elegant ruching make this swimsuit great, it’s the little ties on each side that seal the deal for us. They’re adjustable, so you can customize them to find your perfect fit. Leave them loose for some classic coverage or tighten them up for days when you’re feeling a bit daring. Top it off with an oversized linen shirt for the ultimate beach look.
We love the modern feel of this square-neck one-piece. The textured material not only gives it a slimming effect, but it also gives it a fashion-forward twist.
Best Memorial Day 2024 shoes deals
If you could use some new sandals for summer or want to treat your feet to cloud-like house shoes, add these squishy foot-savers to your cart pronto. Flip-flops can be painful for people with toe sensitivity, but these snug, single-strap sandals are a great alternative if you want to let your feet breathe. They’re also waterproof, making them beach- and pool-friendly.
Along with a contoured cork footbed that helps keep your foot securely in place, these strappy sandals feature cushioned heel cups and ample arch support. They have a 1.25-inch platform to give you a boost, but shoppers say they’re still super easy to walk in.
If you like puttering around the garden or patio in total comfort, we suggest picking up a pair (or two) of these popular Crocs, available in unisex sizes and a variety of colors. They’ll keep your feet comfy, and the solid colors and laid-back style make them easy to pair with any casual outfit.
Lightweight, wide and roomy, these sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushioning. Did we mention they have nearly 15,000 five-star reviews?
If you intend to get active this summer, start your journey from the bottom up! These Reeboks are made for working out, so whether you’re hitting the gym or taking the dog for a brisk walk, you’ll enjoy comfort and support. A FuelFoam midsole cushions all of your movements, and the sneakers’ grooved outsoles will keep things flexible while you’re on the go.
Frankly, we’re shocked the Adidas UBounce DNA running shoe is in stock in all sizes, especially in the coveted all-white color. The mechanics of this one are designed for all-day comfort: structure and support at the heel, springy cushioning, arch support and a stretchy sock-like upper.
“I work in them all day and stand on my feet throughout the day. They are worth every penny,” said a proud owner.
Save $51 with code
These slip-on sneaks are an unexpected celeb favorite (Martha Stewart is a well-known fan) and don’t often go on sale — so we suggest snapping them up now at over 40% off. The pillowy shoes have a lightweight cushioned midsole and a removable insole that’s podiatrist-certified, so you know you’ll get the support you need.
Best Memorial Day 2024 accessories deals
Designed to rein in your cards and cash, this bestselling wallet is made with leather for a luxurious feel without the luxury price tag.
Save $4 with Prime
These cushioned socks are popular because they give you a plush landing pad to make your feet feel comfortable step after step. Plus, the built-in arch compression means that annoying sock slippage is a thing of the past, and the moisture-wicking material helps keep your feet dry.
Cate & Chloe is a popular brand at Walmart, thanks to its wildly affordable 18-karat white-gold-plated jewelry pieces, ideal for elevating any outfit even if you’re on a budget. These stunning earrings are no different — the Swarovski crystals are wonderfully sparkly, and the drop design is unique and elegant.
These Ray-Ban frames are absolute classics, and you can be stylin’ all summer at a sweet savings. We love the fetching black frames and smoky green lenses, perfect for pairing with a variety of sunny ‘fits.
Add a pop of color to your summer look with this light green Kate Spade crossbody that’s 40% off. The leather purse has an adjustable strap and a zip-around closure. It’s an ideal size for carrying your phone, wallet and favorite lipgloss.
